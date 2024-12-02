High turnout for 2024 Eastern Cape ICT Summit

The next ICT Summit will be staged from 19-21 November 2025. (Image: Supplied)

Nearly 800 delegates turned out to participate in the 18th annual ICT Summit conference and exhibition at the East London ICC this month, smashing the attendance target of 500.

The event, celebrating 30 years of ICT progress in South Africa, was a resounding success, says Motse Mfuleni, Executive Chairman of the Imbizo Group, which staged the conference.

“The 18th ICT Summit reaffirmed the Eastern Cape's role as a growing hub for technological innovation, fostering a collaborative environment for ideas that promise to reshape the digital landscape of South Africa. From groundbreaking tech insights to networking opportunities, it truly delivered,” he says.

In a powerful opening address, Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane underscored the urgent need for innovation and inclusivity in the province's digital transformation journey, setting a bold tone for the summit.

The Deputy Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies, Mondli Gungubele, echoed this call, outlining national strategies aimed at enhancing connectivity and driving technological progress. He emphasised the pivotal role of public-private partnerships in promoting digital inclusion across the nation.

Highlighting a commitment to policy reform, Mbulelo Sogoni, Director-General of the Eastern Cape Provincial Government, affirmed efforts to improve ICT accessibility for underserved communities.

One of the summit's standout moments came from award-winning designer Magadla Ngxokolo, who captivated attendees with his vision for a future where fashion and technology intersect.

“In the future, we will see clothing stitched together with technology, redefining how we interact with apparel and design,” he predicted.

Nomvuyiso Batyi, CEO of the Association of Communications & Technology, addressed the evolving ICT policy framework, calling for co-operation among stakeholders to ensure a more equitable and digitally inclusive South Africa.

Discussions also revolved around the impact of ICT on media, the future of e-commerce and the integration of cutting-edge technologies like AI, blockchain and IOT.

Eastern Cape authorities highlighted the necessity of extending digital access to rural communities, a sentiment that resonated strongly among summit attendees.

The event concluded with a renewed commitment from both public and private sectors to leverage technology for meaningful change.

The next ICT Summit will be staged from 19-21 November 2025. Visit the Imbizo website for more information: https://imbizoevents.africa/.