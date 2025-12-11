High-visibility rugged smartphone: Oukitel WP60

Oukitel WP60.

For years, professionals across construction, mining, engineering, utilities, and other field-intensive industries have faced the same challenge: rugged phones would handle their work conditions but lack the high-visibility design their work demands. After ongoing requests from teams who rely on bright yellow equipment for safety and identification, Tsukuru, one of South Africa’s leading rugged mobility solutions providers, has released Oukitel WP60.

This rugged device is the first in its category to feature a 7.2-inch display, delivering exceptional clarity and smooth visuals even in demanding field environments. Purpose-built for professionals working in construction, mining, engineering, utilities and other high-visibility operations, the slim, bright yellow Oukitel WP60 combines multi-day battery power with military-grade durability, modern security features and reliable camera performance for on-site documentation.

The latest Oukitel release delivers serious capacity for professional use, offering 8GB of RAM (expandable to 36GB RAM with virtual memory) and 256GB of onboard storage with optional MicroSD expansion. With the MediaTek Dimensity 7025 5G CPU and a 10 000mAh battery capable of reverse charging, the WP60 provides the strength and endurance required for data-heavy field applications. It supports up to 1 300 hours of standby time or roughly 70 hours of talk time, allowing teams to stay operational longer while also serving as a dependable, flight-safe power source for other equipment when needed.

The Oukitel WP60 is also equipped to support accurate reporting and on-site visual documentation. Its 108MP main camera and 32MP front camera capture detailed imagery and 4K video, while the integrated 8MP night-vision camera ensures clarity in low-light or underground environments. This allows teams to document work, record inspections, and maintain seamless video communication regardless of conditions.

Designed for organisations that require secure and dependable mobility, the Oukitel WP60 incorporates facial recognition, fingerprint authentication, NFC for streamlined on-site connectivity, and runs the latest GMS-certified Android 15. With IP68, IP69K, and MIL-STD-810H ratings, the device is built to withstand water, dust, impact and extreme environments. Its aluminium-titanium alloy frame and slim 14.9mm profile deliver rugged durability without unnecessary bulk, making it one of the most streamlined fully rugged devices available today.

Now available in South Africa for R8 499, the Oukitel WP60 brings enterprise-ready durability, visibility and performance to organisations that operate in challenging field environments. If your teams rely on dependable mobility, high-visibility equipment, or rugged devices that support critical workflows, Tsukuru team is ready to discuss your operational requirements and assist with exclusive enterprise pricing.

Tsukuru is a BBBEE Level 1 ICT company specialising in rugged devices and locally developed MDM and workforce management software. Our commitment to client experience excellence reflects in 1 500+ reviews with a 4.8-star average on Google and HelloPeter. Learn more: https://www.tsukuru.co.za/