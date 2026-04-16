Hillstone Networks powers profitable MSP growth

Integrated cyber resilience solutions.

Managed service providers (MSPs) across South Africa are navigating a rapidly evolving threat landscape while facing sustained pressure on margins from rising technology costs and legacy vendor licensing models. In response to these market challenges, Bitrate is introducing Hillstone Networks as a strategic integrated cyber security platform purpose-built to help MSPs strengthen service delivery, reduce operational complexity and improve profitability.

Recognised in the 2025 Gartner Market Guide for Cloud Firewalls and other cyber security solutions, Hillstone Networks provides a high-performance, AI-powered security ecosystem that scales seamlessly from branch offices to enterprise campuses, hybrid cloud environments and large-scale data centres. For MSPs, this presents a compelling opportunity to deliver enterprise-grade protection to customers while benefiting from a more favourable total cost of ownership (TCO).

“Many MSPs are reassessing traditional vendor relationships as licensing costs continue to rise and profitability comes under pressure,” says Jeroen Dubbelman, sales and marketing director at Bitrate. “Hillstone Networks offers the performance, innovation and commercial flexibility MSPs require to compete effectively, grow recurring revenue and deliver measurable value to clients.”

A security platform built for modern MSP requirements

Hillstone’s Integrated Cyber Resilience framework enables service providers to consolidate multiple security and networking functions into a unified, scalable platform, reducing complexity while enhancing operational efficiency.

Core advantages for MSPs

Lower total cost of ownership

Competitive licensing structures and platform consolidation improve service margins and long-term commercial sustainability.

AI-powered next-generation firewalls (NGFW)

Advanced machine learning capabilities assist in identifying and mitigating sophisticated threats, including zero-day attacks, while reducing the burden on security operations teams.

Unified hybrid security management

Centralised policy control across on-premises infrastructure, private cloud and public cloud environments simplifies multi-customer administration.

Integrated SD-WAN and zero trust network access (ZTNA)

Tried and tested SD-WAN, which helps expand managed service portfolios with secure connectivity and remote access solutions delivered from a single vendor ecosystem.

High availability and carrier-grade performance

Reliable, high-throughput architecture supports demanding customer environments and helps MSPs meet strict service level agreements.

Delivering value in the South African market

It’s clear that margin for the MSP is first on the strategy list. This drives company success, but there is more to consider.

As organisations place greater emphasis on compliance, MSPs face rising requirements. These include POPIA (data privacy), joint standards for IT governance and risk management, cyber security and cyber resilience, and broader cyber crime considerations. MSPs need solutions that balance strong security with commercial viability. This enables them to deliver sustainable, optimised cyber resilience for their clients.

Hillstone enables providers to deliver comprehensive managed security services, including:

SD-WAN

Next-generation firewall (NGFW)

Web application firewall (WAF)

Extended detection and response (XDR)

Micro-segmentation

Secure remote access

Cloud and data centre security

By reducing reliance on high-cost legacy vendors, MSPs can redirect savings into business growth initiatives, customer acquisition, skills development and enhanced service innovation.

See more at https://bitrate.co.za/product/price-firewall/.

A strategic opportunity for forward-looking MSPs

Bitrate invites South African MSPs to explore how Hillstone Networks can support a more profitable and future-ready cyber security practice through advanced technology, simplified operations and a commercially sustainable delivery model.

Bitrate is a leading South African distributor of professional network and cyber security solutions, enabling MSPs and enterprises to secure, monitor and optimise modern digital environments.

Hillstone Networks provides integrated cyber resilience solutions to many organisations globally, protecting users, applications and infrastructure from the edge to the cloud.

Website: www.bitrate.co.za