Hitachi Vantara launches VSP 360 in SA, a game-changer for AI and hybrid cloud

Gerald Painter, Managing Director, Hitachi Vantara Africa.

Hitachi Vantara recently launched its latest innovation, Virtual Storage Platform 360 (VSP 360), now available in South Africa. This powerful new platform is designed to help businesses simplify their data infrastructure, boost resilience and get ready for the AI-driven future.

Whether you’re running a start-up or managing a large enterprise, data is at the heart of everything. But managing it across different systems, clouds and formats? That’s where things get tricky. VSP 360 is here to change that.

Command your data, where it lives

VSP 360 brings together all your data – structured, unstructured, on-premises and in the cloud – into one smart, secure platform. It’s built to scale with your business and comes with AI-powered automation, top-tier security and a 100% data availability guarantee.

“VSP 360 is a big step forward for data infrastructure,” said Octavian Tanase, Chief Product Officer at Hitachi Vantara. “It’s flexible, resilient and designed to support the kind of innovation businesses need today, especially when it comes to AI and hybrid cloud.”

Why this matters for South Africa

Gerald Painter, Managing Director, Hitachi Vantara Africa, says South Africa is quickly becoming a leader in AI innovation across the continent. From smart farming and digital banking to public health and logistics, AI is helping solve real-world problems. But to make AI work, you need clean, reliable and accessible data.

That’s where VSP 360 comes in. It helps businesses break down data silos, improve performance and stay compliant with local and global data regulations. It’s not just about storage – it’s about unlocking the full value of your data.

Built for resilience and security

With cyber threats on the rise, data protection is more important than ever. VSP 360 is built with advanced security features, ransomware protection and zero-downtime architecture. That means your data stays safe, systems stay online and business keeps moving, no matter what.

Let’s talk about it

Join the Hitachi Vantara webinar for an exclusive AI session with Iain Winfield, Field CTO for AI/HPC and Converged at Hitachi Vantara, as he explores how cutting-edge AI technologies are transforming industries. Gain insights into real-world use cases, scalable architectures and how Hitachi is enabling smarter decisions, operational efficiency and innovation across sectors with its AI-driven solutions

“Unifying Data for AI and Hybrid Cloud Success in South Africa”

Date: Thursday, 17 July 2025

Time: 10am-11am SAST

Location: Online

Register here:From Data to Decisions: Transforming Enterprises with Hitachi AI | Hitachi Vantara

Hitachi Vantara will walk you through the platform, share real-world examples and answer your questions live. Whether you’re in IT, data management or business strategy, this session is for you.

VSP 360 is a powerful enabler of AI innovation in South Africa because it provides a unified, intelligent data infrastructure that simplifies how organisations manage and access their data, no matter where it lives. In a country where AI is being used to tackle challenges in healthcare, agriculture, finance and public services, VSP 360 helps ensure that data is always available, secure and optimised for AI workloads. Its built-in automation, scalability and resilience mean that South African businesses can focus on building smarter solutions without worrying about the complexity of their backend systems, making it a key driver for sustainable digital transformation and innovation.

A step towards South Africa’s digital future

The launch of VSP 360 in South Africa is part of Hitachi Vantara’s commitment to supporting digital transformation across the region. By giving businesses a tool to manage and protect their data more effectively, the company is helping pave the way for smarter, more agile and more innovative organisations.