Holiday cyber threats on the rise: How managed IT services keep businesses safe

As the festive season approaches, businesses often find themselves underprepared for the heightened cyber threats that accompany this busy time. AVeS Cyber Security, which positions itself as a leading provider of IT security solutions, is urging organisations to adopt managed IT services to safeguard their operations during this critical period.

Cyber security risks surge during the holidays

The festive season has become a prime target for cyber criminals, with a significant rise in ransomware attacks and phishing campaigns. Research shows that ransomware attacks increase by 30% during the holiday season, and 89% of businesses express concerns about cyber attacks, especially with reduced staffing levels during this time.

Charl Ueckermann, CEO of AVeS Cyber Security, explains: "Cyber criminals take advantage of the holiday season’s distractions and reduced IT oversight. Managed IT services provide a proactive, scalable solution to ensure that businesses remain secure and operational, even when internal teams are unavailable."

The role of managed IT services

Managed IT services provide organisations with a crucial support system during periods of heightened risk. Offering 24/7 monitoring and incident response, they ensure that threats are identified and mitigated in real-time. Proactive threat management, using advanced tools and strategies, helps prevent issues before they escalate, safeguarding business continuity and building cyber resilience into the fabric of the organisation’s cyber estate.

Additionally, managed service providers (MSPs) offer scalability, adapting to fluctuating demands and delivering seamless support during peak periods. With downtime costing enterprise businesses an average of R100 000 per minute, MSPs bring the expertise needed to maintain uptime and productivity, making them invaluable for businesses sustainability.

AVeS Cyber Security’s Managed IT Services

AVeS Cyber Security’s Managed IT Services are designed to provide peace of mind throughout the holiday season and beyond. With its in-house SOC, robust systems, expert teams and proactive solutions, businesses can focus on growth and success while leaving cyber security concerns to the professionals.

“Our mission is to create a safer digital world,” says Ueckermann. “By partnering with AVeS Cyber Security, businesses can enjoy the journey of building resilience, knowing they’re supported by a team that understands their importance and helps them make a difference in the fight against cyber crime.”

Protect your business this holiday season

Organisations not currently leveraging managed IT services are encouraged to take action before the holiday season begins. By signing up with AVeS Cyber Security, businesses can enjoy the benefits of comprehensive IT support, proactive monitoring and expert guidance during a critical period.

