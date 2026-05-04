Holistic, proactive new approach to financial planning

Preeyia Rampathy, iOCO business unit manager: enterprise performance management.

Financial planning, traditionally led by the finance function, is undergoing a fundamental shift. Instead of planning being a siloed, rearview-facing process, it is becoming more proactive and the preserve of the entire business.

This shift is being driven by cloud -based planning platforms, real-time data integration and AI -driven forecasting and analytics that connect finance, operations and strategy.

In an increasingly unpredictable global environment, businesses are facing rising costs, supply chain disruptions, margin pressure and inflation, exposing the limitations of traditional static planning approaches.

Budgeting planning and forecasting needs to become a continuous and integrated process enabled by connected planning systems that allows financial projections to reflect operational tactics, as well as the likely impact of events that may happen in the future.

Moving away from traditional approaches

Traditionally, budgeting, forecasting and planning have been led by the finance function because it all focuses on revenue, costs and profits. Finance would prepare the budget based on historical performance with manual inputs from each department, often across multiple spreadsheets and systems.

Over a lengthy period of three to six months, the budget would be drafted and approved, and they would typically remain static for the entire financial year.

The challenge with this approach is that planning processes can become very siloed: sales and marketing may forecast revenue and plan promotions, while HR may plan hiring and workforce capacity, and IT may plan for their system investments.

Siloes must be broken down and planning must become integrated, agile and continuous.

This can result in workforce decisions that don't align with demand, or sales committing to a certain amount of growth without checking staff, operational capacity or systems needed to deliver.

This can lead to operational bottlenecks, higher costs, missed opportunities and impact on profits.

But because every division can impact the planning and performance of every other division, as well as the organisation's overall performance, a shift needs to happen. Siloes must be broken down and planning must become integrated, agile and continuous.

Advances in cloud computing, data integration and analytics are now enabling organisations to move away from these slow, finance-centric planning cycles toward more integrated approaches.

Taking knock-on effects into account

When planning is integrated, divisions across the organisation gain immediate insight into changes elsewhere in the business that may affect their financial performance.

For example, a retail marketing team plans to offer a discount on a product range in the holiday season. They should have insight into the impact this campaign will have on HR in terms of overtime, staff capacity, inventory, supply chain and supporting systems, in order to determine whether the campaign will deliver the expected returns.

Traditionally, when new factors impacted planning and forecasts, finance had to bring in data from multiple systems and implement the changes manually. This often involves reconciling data across spreadsheets and disconnected ERP, HR and other systems. This process is slow and prone to error and makes it difficult to respond quickly to changes.

Automated, integrated approaches use system-driven data feeds, predefined business rules and real-time updates to refresh plans and forecasts with speed and accuracy.

Because the market and external drivers are constantly changing, financial planning and forecasts can't be static for a year. They must be constantly evolving, with all the players and all the functions within the business contributing to the evolution.

Teams should also have the ability to look at data-driven ‘what if?’ scenarios and determine how changes in the market could affect the organisation as a whole.

For example, in the retail sector, businesses can model the increasing supplier and transport costs in order to adjust their prices and protect their margins, Logistics companies should be simulating the increase in fuel costs to reroute or reprice their deliveries before profit margins are affected.

By having integrated planning, they would be able to model the impact of these scenarios in advance to see best case, worst case, base case scenarios and what impact this would have across the business.

Moving from traditional approaches to financial planning to integrated and proactive planning means that organisations need to align strategic and financial goals with measurable objectives and KPIs.

Planning, budgeting and forecasting processes need to be standardised, and data needs to be connected across finance and operations to create a single source of the truth.

Solutions that consolidate plans, support rolling forecasts and automatically update key drivers are critical. It is also key for businesses to have cross-functional collaboration through regular reviews and dashboards, ensuring executives understand how changes in one area impact the broader business.

It takes more than technology

Technology alone is not enough. Culture, governance and capability building are also important. A collaborative culture encourages teams to take shared ownership of planning and make decisions based on data rather than departmental priorities.

Clear governance defines plan ownership, maintains version control and ensures accountability for results.

Financial planning is no longer just a fiscal function. Companies that embrace integrated, continuous planning through the deployment of modern cloud planning platforms, advanced analytics and automation will not only improve accuracy and agility, but will also position themselves to seize opportunities, mitigate risks and drive sustainable growth in an increasingly complex world.