Home affairs turns digital transformation up a notch

Digital self-service kiosks will be available at non-modernised DHA offices to enable the public to apply for and collect smart ID cards and passports.

The Department of Home Affairs (DHA) is on track to introduce self-service kiosks powered by artificial intelligence (AI).

This forms part of the digital transformation touted by the embattled department, revealed deputy minister Njabulo Nzuza, delivering the DHA’s budget vote speech last week.

“The department has procured 75 of these virtual interactive self-service machines,” said Nzuza. “They will be rolled out to non-modernised offices. The AI-powered kiosks will further expand our digital footprint and alleviate queues.

“It will provide an alternate digital self-service channel through which citizens can apply for and collect smart ID cards and passports. It will also provide citizens with reprints of birth/death/marriage certificates.”

The home affairs department is the custodian of identity, civil status and migration of citizens. Its branches frequently experience technology interruptions and network downtime issues, with the blame often placed on government IT procurement arm the State IT Agency’s doorstep.

The department must also contend with snaking queues at branches and the illegal practice of blocking slots in queues to resell to members of the public, among other issues.

However, it has increasingly placed technology at the forefront of solving some of its challenges, introducing digitally-driven initiatives such as the Branch Appointment Booking System.

According to the deputy minister, the budget enables the department to deliver the vision of a digital-first home affairs, adding that it paves the way for enhanced national security, and delivering efficient and dignified services by leveraging the opportunities AI offers.

He also highlighted some of the progress and plans the DHA has in the pipeline, noting it is working with the South African Reserve Bank to develop a digital identity system.

“This system will use facial recognition as the primary biometric modality, thereby enhancing national security and reducing fraud risks.”

In the 2024/25 financial year, the department issued over 3.5 million smart ID cards against a target of 2.5 million, he said. “The Live Capture system has enabled citizens to apply for smart ID cards and machine-readable passports in 212 modernised offices.

“At the end of 2024/25, the total number of persons issued with smart ID cards was over 25 million (25 102 201) since the inception of the modernisation programme. In 2025/26, Live Capture will be rolled out to an additional 10 front offices. This will improve access to smart ID cards, while reducing issuance of green ID books.”

He added that the department is looking at using the partnership with banks to expand access to more home affairs services.

Nzuza stated that in addition to birth registration at 323 front offices, the DHA will begin to roll out online birth registration at 25 health facilities with maternity wards.

“We are automating the birth registration process at 47 health facilities. Last year, we registered 868 476 births. One of these was Albert Mashiane from Mabopane who received a birth certificate, through the Late Registration of Birth (LRB) process, for the first time in his 54 years. We registered 143 301 LRBs.

“The budget will allow us to roll out an online birth registration system in all 1 445 public health facilities with maternity wards to allow for birth registration on the spot. For 2025/26, the target for early registration is 667 000 births registered within 30 days.”