Honeypots become a strategic layer in cyber defence

John Mc Loughlin, CEO of J2 Software.

J2 Software has introduced 'Honeypot as a Service', a plug-and-play solution designed to deceive attackers, gather critical threat intelligence and ultimately strengthen an organisation’s cyber resilience. This new approach is particularly crucial as cyber attacks become more complex and targeted.

A honeypot is a digital decoy that mimics a real system, such as a data store, web server or even an entire network segment. Its primary purpose is to lure cyber attackers into interacting with a fake system rather than the real one.

When attackers engage with these decoys, they inadvertently reveal their tactics, techniques and motives, enabling early detection that is invaluable to organisations. This process allows security teams to gather vital intelligence by observing how attackers interact with the honeypot, which helps them learn about new attack methods.

Additionally, because legitimate users never interact with the honeypot, any activity on it immediately signals a potential threat, allowing for real-time threat detection. The detailed insights gained also strengthen incident response, enabling quicker and more effective actions against actual threats.

J2 Software CEO John Mc Loughlin says Honeypot as a Service is built on advanced deception technology and designed to be deployed effortlessly. "The service works by creating lifelike decoys within your network that are indistinguishable from genuine systems, effectively tricking attackers into engaging with fake data.

“Every interaction with these honeypots is logged, providing your security team with early warnings – much like a digital CCTV system that alerts you when an intruder is at the door, well before they reach your sensitive data,” he adds.

In addition to its powerful deception capabilities, the service offers plug-and-play simplicity. The honeypot devices are preconfigured, requiring only minimal set-up; simply plug them into the network, connect them to power and they begin monitoring and reporting any suspicious activity.

Furthermore, J2’s solution can be tailored to meet specific deployment needs, whether for a single office or multiple sites. An organisation may deploy a base unit at its head office, along with additional devices at remote sites, all of which appear as natural extensions of its environment.

Here’s how the service improves one's overall security posture:

By acting as a trap, the honeypot alerts the organisation to cyber attacks as soon as an attacker takes the bait, significantly reducing the average time needed to detect and respond to breaches.

The service provides comprehensive threat intelligence by monitoring attackers' interactions with the decoys. This process offers valuable insights into their methods, which can be used to refine existing security measures and prevent future attacks.

The honeypot protects genuine data by diverting attackers away from real systems, ensuring that sensitive information remains secure.

For resource-constrained organisations, deploying a honeypot offers a high-impact layer of defence without requiring massive investments in additional infrastructure, making it a cost-effective security solution.

“J2 Software’s approach is designed to be straightforward, it requires minimal technical requirements. No need for extensive technical skills, the device is delivered preconfigured. All that’s required is plugging it in and connecting it to the network,” he explains.

More importantly, J2 Software offers flexible service terms; the service is offered on a monthly basis with a 12-month commitment. After the initial period, organisations can opt for a month-to-month service or return the device if it no longer meets their needs.

J2 Software’s Honeypot as a Service isn’t meant to work in isolation; instead, it forms a critical part of a broader cyber resilience framework. By integrating honeypots with existing security measures – such as endpoint protection, intrusion detection systems and managed security services – organisations gain a layered defence strategy that improves overall threat visibility.

This integrated approach also reduces the number of false positives by ensuring that alerts are generated only when suspicious activity is detected, and it facilitates compliance with evolving cyber security regulations.

“Cyber security isn’t just about having robust firewalls or anti-virus software; it’s about staying one step ahead of the attackers. J2 Software’s Honeypot as a Service offers a unique, proactive approach by turning the tables on cyber criminals,” he concludes.

By setting digital traps that not only safeguard your critical systems but also provide detailed intelligence on attacker behaviour, organisations can better prepare for and mitigate the risks of modern cyber threats. For businesses looking to enhance their cyber security without expanding their infrastructure extensively, this service is a strategic, cost-effective solution.