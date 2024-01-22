Honor brings ‘drop-resistant’ X9b phone to SA

The Honor X9b 5G will be available at a starting price of R12 999.

The latest addition to Chinese smartphone brand Honor’s high-end X series line-up − the X9b 5G − will be available for purchase in South African retail stores from 1 February.

The company, which re-entered the South African market in 2021, is looking at garnering a larger portion of the local market with new releases, as it increasingly extends its product portfolio to local shores.

Honor previously announced it is targeting 15% of SA’s smartphone market.

Four months after introducing its flagship range − the Honor 90 5G and Honor 90 Lite − to locals, it will offer its latest 5G phone for a recommended retail price starting at R12 999.

The X9b 5G incorporates drop-resistant features that allow it to withstand harsh conditions – enabled by the Honor Ultra-Bounce anti-drop technology.

Certified by mobile testing firm SGS, the Honor Ultra-Bounce Anti-Drop Display uses cushioning technology to increase shock-absorption capacity by up to 1.2 times, promising durability even when subjected to drops from a height of 1.5m and all angles, says the company.

The phone has a 6.78-inch curved AMOLED screen, with a 1.5K 2 562 x 1 200 resolution 120Hz refresh rate. It comes with a 5 800mAh battery and superfast charging capability – at 35W, with 256GB storage capacity.

The device is available in orange and black, and is powered by the sixth-generation Qualcomm Snapdragon 1 Mobile Platform, with a 35% increase in GPU performance and a 40% increase in CPU efficiency, says Honor in a statement.

“Running the latest MagicOS 7.2 based on Android 13, the phone provides access to a range of upgraded and customised features, such as the Honor Docs Suite, enabling a more intelligent experience of remote working. Users don’t have to compromise their much-loved Google Mobile Services and its suite of apps.”

It features a triple camera system consisting of a 108MP main shooter, 5MP ultra-wide camera and 2MP macro camera. For selfie shots, it uses a 16MP shooter.

It comes with a five-fold eye protection screen enabled by the 1 920Hz pulse-width modulation, and dynamic dimming and circadian night display, which alleviates eye fatigue by dimming light emitted through 1 920Hz pulse-width modulation.