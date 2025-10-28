Honor debuts X7d 5G smartphone in SA

Fred Zhou, CEO of Honor South Africa. (Photograph by Lesley Moyo)

Chinese smartphone maker Honor has introduced the Honor X7d 5G to the South African market. The device runs on the MagicOS 9.0 operating system based on Android 15, and supports Google Gemini Assistant, Circle to Search and Magic Portal.

The X7d 5G features a 6 500mAh dual-cell battery, a scratch-resistant display and IP65 water resistance.

In an ITWeb TV interview earlier this year, Fred Zhou, CEO of Honor South Africa, said the company achieved a 10% market share in SA during the first quarter of 2025, combining both prepaid and postpaid segments.

The smartphone maker, which introduced its devices locally in 2021, previously told ITWeb it is gunning for the top three position in the local smartphone industry.

Arnold Ponela, senior research analyst at IDC, said Honor is the fastest-growing smartphone brand in SA. He noted the company's year-to-date shipments for 2025 have already exceeded its total 2024 shipments.

“The recent launch of the HONOR X7d 5G is expected to further strengthen the brand’s position in the postpaid segment, particularly within the competitive mid-range category,” he said.

Cellucity director Christopher Henschel agreed with Ponela's assessment: “Honor is steadily gaining market share month on month in our channel, and is currently holding the second largest market share in our group for Android devices and third overall.”

Ponela and Henschel agreed that Samsung remains the leading smartphone brand in SA, maintaining its dominant position in the market. “Samsung continues to dominate South Africa’s smartphone market in both unit and value terms. The brand has firmly established its leadership by offering a comprehensive range of devices, from entry-level and mid-range models to high-end premium smartphones, all known for their quality and reliability,” added Ponela.

However, Henschel noted that even though Samsung is dominant, “it is increasingly coming under pressure in the entry-level and mid-tier segments, with the likes of Honor showing a great balance of hardware performance, brand appeal and value for money.”

Zhou said the company uses market research and user feedback to guide product development and localisation. “Before a product launch, we work with research companies globally to understand what people look for in a phone and what services they value."

Long-lasting power meets AI innovation.

Beyond smartphones, Honor plans to expand its ecosystem of connected devices in SA, including smartwatches, earbuds, tablets and laptops. Zhou said this approach aligns with the company’s goal of developing an integrated AI-driven ecosystem.

According to Mark Lei, marketing director at Honor, one of the brand’s main challenges in SA is low brand familiarity compared to more established competitors. He said the company is working to build recognition through local partnerships, including sports team sponsorships and influencer collaborations.

“We want to be a brand people trust. To strengthen visibility, we continue to sponsor local sports teams such as the Vodacom Bulls and Amajita, and collaborate with celebrities, influencers and universities.”