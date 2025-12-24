Honor hits 1m smartphone sales in SA

Fred Zhou, CEO of Honor South Africa. (Photograph by Lesley Moyo)

Chinese smartphone brand Honor is celebrating selling over one million units in South Africa’s tightly-contested market.

Fred Zhou, CEO of Honor in South Africa, tells ITWeb via e-mail that reaching over one million units in sales this year is a clear indicator of the company’s growing footprint in the country.

He points out that the major highlight in 2025 has been selling over 19 000 devices in a day during Black Friday.

Zhou says that the high cost of smartphones in South Africa has been a major reason some people remain unconnected.

He explains that while premium flagship phones can cost well over R20 000, sometimes reaching R40 000 or more, and ultra-basic devices often sacrifice key features and durability to hit the lowest price points, Honor aims to offer South African consumers greater choice.

He notes that many consumers want a device that feels like a genuine upgrade without the shock of a premium price tag.

He adds that Honor’s devices are standing out because they include the “must-have” features traditionally found only in flagship models.

According to Zhou, this approach allows the company to provide access to all tiers of products while keeping prices very competitive in the local market.

Zhou says the company provides advanced technology at accessible price points, noting that Honor has invested in understanding local consumer needs, focusing on features such as long battery life, durability, and affordability without compromise.

He also highlights the company’s strong partnerships with retailers and distributors, which have helped build trust and improve accessibility.

He adds that Honor recently secured the number two position in market share in South Africa, a growth he attributes to the strong alignment between the company’s global innovation and local market expectations.

“A major milestone for Honor this year was our commitment to a $10 billion R&D investment under the global Honor Alpha Plan,” says Zhou.

“This investment positions us to accelerate AI -device development, enhance software-hardware integration, and drive next-generation innovation across smartphones, wearables, and interconnected ecosystems.

“Another highlight for this year has been our participation in multiple industry engagements (with us having a great showing at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona in March). All this culminated in our second year of participating at the Africa Tech Festival as the diamond sponsor. There, our demonstrations emphasised that Africa cannot afford to be a passive recipient of global technology. Instead, the continent must participate as a developer of AI solutions, bringing local insight, language, culture, and context to the global stage.”

Looking into 2026, Zhou says the next frontier of AI in Africa lies in voice-driven, native language interfaces — solutions that enable those who are illiterate, marginalised, or living with disabilities to access information and services.

“This is where technology becomes more than innovation; it becomes equality. As we look to 2026, our mission remains straightforward: to help shape a future where AI is not a luxury but a transformative force for development, participation, and opportunity.

“Our latest devices are equipped with the AI Button from the 400 lite in May, which among other things offers a truly intelligent experience with dual functionality. A single click allows users to launch custom apps or optimise background performance, while a long press activates features such as AI Eraser, AI Translation, and AI Creation.

“Powered by MagicOS 9.0 (based on Android 15), our recently launched Honor X7d 5G delivers seamless interactions with Google Gemini Assistant, Circle to Search, and Magic Portal, creating an ecosystem of productivity and creativity.”