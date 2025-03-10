HONOR impresses MWC 2025 with HONOR ALPHA PLAN

MWC 2025 Awards.

Global technology brand HONOR made a significant impression at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2025 with the unveiling of its ambitious HONOR ALPHA PLAN, a new corporate strategy to transform HONOR from a smartphone maker to a global leading AI device ecosystem company. This announcement garnered substantial attention from the global media and industry experts, marking a pivotal moment in HONOR's journey towards innovation and technological excellence.

James Li, CEO of HONOR, emphasised the importance of embracing the AI revolution, calling for industry collaboration to create an open and value-sharing ecosystem that maximises human potential. As testament to its commitment, HONOR announced a USD 10 billion+ investment plan and pledged to provide seven years of Android OS and security updates for its HONOR Magic series, starting in the EU market.

The HONOR ALPHA PLAN received positive feedback from various media outlets. CNBC noted that HONOR's $10 billion AI investment and partnership with Google showcases HONOR’s ambition to push into the higher-end market. Reuters highlighted HONOR's strategy to expand beyond smartphones into AI-powered PCs, tablets and wearables. Bloomberg emphasised HONOR's ambition to compete in the global AI race by evolving into an AI device ecosystem company.

Tom's Guide noted that HONOR's ALPHA PLAN is making a big bet on the agentic future, focusing on AI technologies that can revolutionise device interactions. ZDNet highlighted the potential impact of this plan on the tech industry, particularly in relation to competitors like Samsung. Digital Trends emphasised HONOR's aim to take on Apple and Samsung with its $10 billion ALPHA PLAN. CNET reported that HONOR is now offering seven years of Android OS and security updates for its flagship phone series, positioning itself alongside Samsung and Google as a leader in long-term software support.

During MWC 2025, HONOR's AI innovations received significant attention from prominent figures, including King Felipe VI of Spain. The King showed great interest in HONOR's AI Deepfake Detection technology during his booth tour at HONOR, particularly in its ability to combat identity potential online scams fuelled by AI filters, which have become a pressing issue in Spain. He praised HONOR's R&D efforts in fake detection, noting its potential to protect users against these threats.

King Felipe VI, along with Diana Morán, the Minister of Science and Innovation, was also impressed by HONOR's AI Agent, the world's first GUI-based personal mobile AI agent, which can seamlessly interact with third-party applications. A demo showcasing the AI Agent's ability to book a restaurant using voice commands was particularly surprising to the King. This capability highlights the potential for broader integration and collaboration, aligning with HONOR's vision of creating an open and inclusive AI ecosystem.

HONOR's innovations have received widespread recognition, winning over 50 media awards at MWC 2025 for its AI innovations and excellent products. TechRadar hailed the HONOR Watch 5 Ultra as the "Best Smartwatch" of MWC 2025, lauding its rare combination of affordability, system-agnostic compatibility and impressive battery life. The publication highlighted its titanium shell, 1.5-inch AMOLED screen and 15-day battery life.

The HONOR Pad V9 was praised for its exceptional design and performance. Tom’s Guide applauded the HONOR Pad V9 for finally standing up to Apple's iPad with its gorgeous display, long battery life and AI-infused user interface. Android Authority noted the Pad V9 is "powerful, beautifully designed and has a huge battery". 9to5Google highlighted the specs for the Pad V9 are solid all around, including a fast processor, plenty of RAM, a huge battery and fast charging.

The HONOR Earbuds Open also garnered positive reviews for their unique open design and sound quality. Recognised as the "Best Earbuds" at the show by TechRadar, the earbuds were lauded for their exceptional audio quality, richer bass than most competitors, active noise cancellation, AI live translation and a slim, portable design. GadgetMatch commended the Earbuds Open for their comfort and superb sound quality, particularly the bass, which was described as "bassing" and comparable to some of the best earbuds on the market.

Additionally, the HONOR MagicBook Pro 14 has been recognised for its sleek design and performance capabilities. NotebookCheck highlighted its colour-accurate OLED display and the option of two different Intel processors, making it a compelling choice for professionals seeking high-quality visuals and processing power.

