HONOR set to unveil exclusive AI agent solution for global commercialisation

HONOR has unveiled its exclusive AI agent solution for global commercialisation. From digital to physical AI agents, HONOR envisions a future where AI transforms the way people live and work, offering advanced capabilities such as autonomous decision-making, complex task management and seamless collaboration between multiple AI agents.
Positioning itself as a leader in AI agent innovation, HONOR has been driving progress in this space. Last year at IFA, HONOR introduced its on-device AI agent for the open ecosystem. Now, at MWC 2025, HONOR is set to reveal a groundbreaking AI agent solution, complete with a detailed technical roadmap for global deployment – marking a major milestone in the evolution of mobile AI.
For a glimpse into a seamlessly connected AI ecosystem, where diverse AI agents interact and communicate effortlessly, watch this video.
HONOR
HONOR is a leading global provider of smart devices. It is dedicated to becoming a global iconic technology brand and creating a new intelligent world for everyone through its powerful products and services. With an unwavering focus on R&D, it is committed to developing technology that empowers people around the globe to go beyond, giving them the freedom to achieve and do more. Offering a range of high-quality smartphones, tablets, laptops and wearables to suit every budget, HONOR's portfolio of innovative, premium and reliable products enable people to become a better version of themselves.
