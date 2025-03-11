HONOR set to unveil exclusive AI agent solution for global commercialisation

Glimpse into a seamlessly connected AI ecosystem.

HONOR has unveiled its exclusive AI agent solution for global commercialisation. From digital to physical AI agents, HONOR envisions a future where AI transforms the way people live and work, offering advanced capabilities such as autonomous decision-making, complex task management and seamless collaboration between multiple AI agents.

Positioning itself as a leader in AI agent innovation, HONOR has been driving progress in this space. Last year at IFA, HONOR introduced its on-device AI agent for the open ecosystem. Now, at MWC 2025, HONOR is set to reveal a groundbreaking AI agent solution, complete with a detailed technical roadmap for global deployment – marking a major milestone in the evolution of mobile AI.

For a glimpse into a seamlessly connected AI ecosystem, where diverse AI agents interact and communicate effortlessly, watch this video.