Honor X9c brings durability, AI-powered features

ITWeb unboxed the new Honor X9c - a smartphone that refines durability, power and innovation. #unboxing #honor #unboxingvideo

Global smart device provider, Honor, has once again delivered a smartphone for work and play. The Honor X9c's durability, long-lasting battery, AI-powered photography and immersive display positions the device as a reliable and stylish companion for modern users. This device is built to last, providing peace of mind in any situation.

At first glance, the device comes across as a sleek, lightweight and stylish device, but it also has a powerful battery and rugged durability. Honor X9c is 189g and measures 7.98mm in thickness, and is available in Titanium Purple and Jade Cyan.

The Honor X9c delivers a unique user experience. Its 'anti-drop display' means the Honor X9c is built to withstand falls from heights of up to two metres, offering a 166% improvement from its predecessor, the X9b, launched in 2024. The ultra-tempered glass and back resistance shield guarantees all-around protection, while the fully wrapped curved screen layer reduces impact damage from any angle. The device is also IP65M-rated and is resistant to dust and water exposure.

Power that lasts

A standout feature is its 6 600mAh silicon-carbon battery, which delivers uninterrupted usage. The AI SuperPower Saving Mode extends battery life, especially when the battery drops to 2%, you can still make calls for up to 58 minutes. Additionally, the quick power boost – 66W Honor SuperCharge technology – ensures fast charging, minimising downtime and maximising productivity.

Beyond aesthetics, Honor prioritises eye comfort. The 3840Hz PWM dimming, Circadian Night Display and dynamic dimming technology reduce eye strain, especially during prolonged screen time. The 6.78-inch OLED display delivers stunning visuals with 1.5K resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate and an industry-leading peak HDR brightness of 4 000 nits. Whether indoors or in direct sunlight, the content remains clear and vibrant.

Crisp photography

It wouldn't be an Honor without cutting-edge photography features. This time around its AI-powered photography is equipped with a 108MP Ultra-Sensing Camera, making the Honor X9c transforming moments into A-grade photos. With features such as 3x Lossless Zoom and Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS), users will get clear images, even in low light or motion-heavy scenarios.

For action shots, Honor AI Motion Sensing automatically detects movement and ensures snapshots with precision timing. Additionally, the AI Eraser allows users to remove unwanted objects from photos.

The Honor X9c also runs on MagicOS 8.0, based on Android 14, offering a smooth and personalised user experience.

The Honor X9c. (Image: Supplied)

Magic Capsule: Provides quick access to key notifications without navigating through multiple apps. Magic Portal: Uses AI to recognise content (such as addresses or messages) and seamlessly directs users to the right apps. Parallel Space: Enables users to keep work and personal profiles separate within the same device.

With flagship-level features at a competitive price, the Honor X9c caters to those seeking a smartphone that lasts without sacrificing performance. It meets professional, creative and entertainment needs. Just like its current offering of smartphones, Honor has managed to balance power, intelligence and efficiency in order to ensure smooth operation across tasks, making it ideal for multitasking, gaming and photography.

View an unboxing video of this device here: https://www.itweb.co.za/videos/8OKdWqDXwXOqbznQ