HONOR's uncompromising quality standards evolving over the years

Setting the gold standard in quality.

In the ever-evolving world of consumer electronics, HONOR has established itself as a brand dedicated to setting the gold standard when it comes to quality. This commitment is not a static one; instead, HONOR's strict quality standards are continually advancing year after year.

HONOR's remarkable dedication to maintaining exceptional quality standards clearly sets it apart from the rest. We are excited and look forward to witnessing a forthcoming line-up of products that will continue to underscore its unwavering commitment to durability and quality excellence.

After the outstanding performance of the HONOR X9a – the "smartphone with the strongest screen", which was recognised for its exceptionally robust screen, we are excited about what HONOR has in the pipeline for the X series, with expectations of new quality benchmarks and sturdy durability like never seen before.

That’s what consumers and technology enthusiasts can expect from the upcoming launch of the HONOR X9b 5G with unmatched durability. The smartphone features the industry-leading HONOR Ultra-Bounce Anti-Drop Display, which incorporates a revolutionary three-level protection system and has been awarded the industry’s first Five Star Drop Resistance certification from Switzerland’s SGS.

This advanced cushioning technology uses newly developed materials, which increases the shock absorption capacity by up to 1.2 times, ensuring utmost durability even when subject to drops from a height of 1.5 metres and all angles.

HONOR has a robust research and development backbone.

Pioneering technology through R&D

Behind HONOR's unwavering quality is a robust research and development backbone. With over 7 800 R&D staff, six R&D centres and more than 100 innovative laboratories, HONOR consistently pioneers cutting-edge technologies. These innovations span a wide spectrum, including performance, structural design, camera technology, telecommunication capabilities and charging solutions.

HONOR also owns groundbreaking technologies like GPU Turbo, Link Turbo, multi-camera photography and advanced navigation systems.

No compromise on quality.

Strict quality oversight at every step

HONOR doesn't compromise on quality at any stage of product development. The company has carefully defined over 600 quality standards that extend across the realms of product design, development, materials and manufacturing. Every HONOR smartphone undergoes an arduous journey of more than 400 product tests and complies with over 20 global certification standards before it's deemed ready for the market.

Pushing the boundaries of innovation.

Technological prowess of HONOR's Manufacturing Park

The HONOR Intelligent Manufacturing Industrial Park is a testament to this dedication. This self-funded factory boasts 75% automation in its production line, with over 40% of the automated systems developed in-house by HONOR's own Research & Development team. Thanks to this advanced automation, an HONOR smartphone rolls off the production line every 28.5 seconds, ensuring efficiency and consistency in quality.

Global reach of HONOR's R&D centres

Quality innovation requires global expertise, and HONOR's expansive network of R&D centres embodies this ethos. Operating in seven strategic locations worldwide, including centres for aesthetics in Paris and imaging in Japan, HONOR's R&D teams focus on various aspects such as imaging, display, design and ecosystem development.

With over 60% of HONOR's workforce dedicated to R&D, the brand has the muscle needed to continually push the boundaries of what's possible.