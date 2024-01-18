HOSTAFRICA acquires Kenyan hosting company Lenasi Hosting

The acquisition expands HOSTAFRICA’s footprint across Africa.

Host Africa, trading as HOSTAFRICA, has acquired the web hosting business of Lenasi Hosting, effective 21 December 2023.

HOSTAFRICA, a renowned South African provider of hosting solutions, today announced that it has acquired the web hosting business of Lenasi Hosting, a fast-growing web hosting company in Kenya. This bold move is aimed at expanding HOSTAFRICA’s footprint across Africa and amplifying its diverse product offerings. This expansion serves as the third acquisition in Kenya, after EAC Directory in December 2022 and, very recently, Sasahost.

"Kenya is a growing technological hub within Africa, and Lenasi Hosting has shown that it is a performer in Kenya's thriving digital sector. This acquisition is a strategic step for us as we look to amplify our global performance while enhancing local Twende Kazi (meaning 'let's work') spirit to our offerings. We believe this union will marry our technological prowess with the local specifics to bring even greater returns for our clients," said HOSTAFRICA CEO Michael Osterloh.

After seven years, Lenasi Hosting has been offering exceptional domain registration and web hosting services to businesses in Kenya. The company's dedication to customer satisfaction and innovative solutions has earned it a reputation as a dependable partner that helps businesses thrive in the digital space. HOSTAFRICA aims to carry the baton even further with a wider range of offerings and excellent, specialised support.

“This acquisition is a strategic move that will benefit both Lenasi and HOSTAFRICA. Lenasi has built a strong reputation and loyal customer base in the web hosting market, while HOSTAFRICA has the scale, reach and innovation to take it to the next level,” said Newton Mwaniki, CEO of Lenasi Hosting.

Lenasi Hosting will be fully integrated under the HOSTAFRICA brand. This change will usher in a few key changes, including: