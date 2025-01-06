HOSTAFRICA announces acquisition plans for Nigerian web hosting firm GO54

GO54 customers to benefit from the merger. (Image: Supplied)

HOSTAFRICA, which positions itself as a leader in web hosting solutions for the African continent, is excited to announce it has signed an agreement to acquire the assets of GO54 (formerly known as WhoGoHost), a prominent Nigerian web hosting company. This strategic move aims to enhance HOSTAFRICA’s service offerings and expand its footprint in the African market. HOSTAFRICA established its presence in the Nigerian market in 2021. Since its entry, HOSTAFRICA brought innovative hosting solutions to the Nigerian market under the local brand Domainking.ng.

The acquisition of GO54 represents a significant step for HOSTAFRICA in enhancing its capabilities and increasing its market presence in Nigeria, one of Africa's most dynamic technology markets. With more than 100 000 domains, GO54 is one of Nigeria's leading domain and web hosting providers. By integrating GO54's local expertise and infrastructure, HOSTAFRICA aims to leverage synergies between the two companies to deliver enhanced technological solutions and customer support in Nigeria.

GO54’s customers will benefit from this merger

Once the acquisition is finished, GO54’s customers will have access to a broader range of advanced hosting services and solutions. The integration of GO54’s local knowledge with HOSTAFRICA’s established infrastructure means improved customer service and technical support, ensuring a more responsive and tailored hosting experience.

Michael Osterloh, CEO of HostAfrica, is looking forward to welcoming GO54’s employees: “Together with the GO54 management team, we have planned this acquisition carefully. We are looking forward to teaming up and making GO54 even more relevant to our customers in Nigeria.”

Closing expected in January 2025

The acquisition remains subject to certain conditions and regulatory approvals. The expected closing of the transaction is January 2025. HOSTAFRICA is committed to a transparent process and looks forward to the successful integration of GO54, which will create a new African powerhouse for web hosting and domains.