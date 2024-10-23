HOSTAFRICA expands in West Africa with acquisition of Webmanager.ng

The region has a booming tech scene and surging internet adoption.

HOSTAFRICA, which positions itself as Africa's web hosting powerhouse, continues its strategic expansion with the acquisition of webmanager.ng, one of the fastest-growing web hosting providers in the Nigerian market. This move solidifies HOSTAFRICA's fourth investment in the dynamic West African region. The region has potential, with a booming tech scene and surging internet adoption.

webmanager.ng, a well-respected and NiRA-accredited company, brings a wealth of local knowledge. Founded in 2018 as Bazecity, the company rebranded to cater to web-hosting audiences. HOSTAFRICA stands to gain its local expertise and regional reach.

"We're thrilled to do this deal with the HOSTAFRICA family. It is an opportunity to contribute to their vision of driving growth in Africa," said Kizito Ibeh, CEO and Founder of webmanager.ng.

This acquisition aligns with HOSTAFRICA's mission to empower individuals and businesses across Africa. With cutting-edge hosting solutions, businesses will compete in the fast-paced global economy.

"Growth and expansion have always been at the heart of our journey to empower users," said Michael Osterloh, CEO and Co-founder of HOSTAFRICA. "This acquisition milestone solidifies our leadership position in the West African market."

Nigeria is central to HOSTAFRICA’s growth strategy. The country has huge potential, with a projected 19.52% increase in web hosting industry revenue for 2024. The acquisition positions HOSTAFRICA to meet the rising demand for web hosting, driven by Nigeria's expanding e-commerce market and tech-savvy population.

The partnership will boost innovation in Nigeria’s web hosting sector. It will give businesses access to cutting-edge hosting solutions from HOSTAFRICA.

HOSTAFRICA's consistent growth demonstrates its commitment to strengthening web hosting in Africa. Revitalising Africa's hosting experience, one region at a time.