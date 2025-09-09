HOSTAFRICA expands into Tanzania with acquisition of Zesha

HOSTAFRICA has entered into an agreement to buy Zesha.

HOSTAFRICA, which positions itself as a leading provider of web hosting, domains and VPS services for the African continent, is proud to announce it has entered into an agreement to acquire the Tanzanian web hosting company, Zesha.

This strategic move strengthens HOSTAFRICA’s service offerings and marks the company’s entry into the Tanzanian market. Since its founding in 2016, HOSTAFRICA has established a strong presence in South Africa, Nigeria, Kenya and Ghana. Tanzania becomes the fifth country in HOSTAFRICA’s regional network, representing a key milestone in its mission to support digital entrepreneurship across Africa. The expansion into Tanzania marks the next step in the company’s mission to become the leading hosting provider across the entire African continent.

The acquisition of Zesha represents a major milestone in HOSTAFRICA’s growth strategy. Zesha is well established and a leading domain and web hosting provider in Tanzania. By combining Zesha’s local market knowledge with HOSTAFRICA’s established infrastructure, the two companies will deliver enhanced technological solutions, faster response times and a broader range of digital services to Tanzanian businesses and individuals.

Zesha’s customers will benefit from this merger in several key ways:

Expanded solutions : Access to HOSTAFRICA’s complete range of hosting services designed to support both small-scale entrepreneurs and established businesses.

: Access to HOSTAFRICA’s complete range of hosting services designed to support both small-scale entrepreneurs and established businesses. Reliable infrastructure : Integration with HOSTAFRICA’s high-performance network, delivering 99.9% uptime for greater stability and peace of mind.

: Integration with HOSTAFRICA’s high-performance network, delivering 99.9% uptime for greater stability and peace of mind. Local-first support: Continued focus on building and employing local technical and service teams, ensuring exceptional customer service and responsive, tailored technical support.

Michael Osterloh, CEO of HOSTAFRICA, expressed his enthusiasm for welcoming Zesha’s team: “Tanzania is a thriving economy and has long been part of our growth roadmap. We are excited to take this step alongside the talented Zesha team. This move enables us to serve Tanzanian customers locally, delivering world-class hosting services supported by strong local expertise.”

The acquisition remains subject to regulatory approval in Tanzania, which is expected to be completed within the next three months. HOSTAFRICA is committed to a transparent process and looks forward to integrating Zesha into its operations, a move that will bring the company one step closer to becoming Africa’s leading locally owned and operated provider of web hosting and domain registration services.