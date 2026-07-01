HOSTAFRICA launches Africa's first hosting MCP server: Manage your VPS from Claude and ChatGPT

Manage virtual servers inside Claude.

Model Context Protocol, or MCP, is the emerging standard that lets AI tools like Claude and ChatGPT talk directly to external services. Instead of switching between browser tabs, documentation and support tickets, developers can manage infrastructure through natural language inside the AI tools they already use.

HOSTAFRICA is the first hosting provider on the African continent to support MCP, giving developers direct control of their VPS infrastructure from inside Claude, Cursor and any other MCP-compatible AI tool – with an http://Claude.ai connector available now.

Why MCP changes infrastructure management

The protocol works by exposing a set of structured tools that AI agents can call on your behalf. HOSTAFRICA's MCP server covers the full VPS life cycle: power management (start, stop, reboot, scheduled actions), backup creation and scheduling, firewall and port configuration, and threshold-based monitoring alerts.

The result is a fundamentally different workflow. A developer opens Claude, types a plain-English instruction and it executes. There is no separate login, no control panel to navigate and no support ticket to open for routine operations.

A practical example: Automated backup management

Consider a developer who wants to protect a production database. With HOSTAFRICA's MCP, they can instruct an AI agent to create a daily backup at 2am, verify the backup completed successfully, send an alert if it fails, and list available restore points on demand – all without leaving Claude.

The same agent can monitor backup status over time, flag anomalies and take corrective action autonomously. This is not automation scripting. It is infrastructure that responds to intent.

Built for African workloads

VPS instances run in tier three data centres in Johannesburg, with nodes in Nairobi, Lagos and Accra. Billing is in ZAR. The platform is POPIA-compliant, with support operating in South African time zones – making it the right fit for financial services, healthcare and government workloads where local data residency is a compliance requirement, not a preference.

Official SDKs are available at launch in TypeScript, Python, Go and PHP, with Java, C#, Ruby and Rust in development.

How to get started