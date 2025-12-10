HOSTAFRICA unleashes South Africa’s cheapest .CO.ZA domains at just R49

New R49 price aims to remove barriers for African entrepreneurs.

In a bold move to shake up the local domain registration market, HOSTAFRICA has slashed the price of .co.za domains to just R49 – the lowest .co.za domain price in South Africa.

“It all starts with owning your domain”

“Our vision is to provide African entrepreneurs with the tools they need to take their businesses online,” says Michael Osterloh, CEO of HOSTAFRICA.

“An affordable .co.za domain is the first step in that journey. From there, we support our customers with web design, hosting, professional e-mail and other critical online services – but it all starts with owning your domain."

Already a price leader in Kenya and Nigeria

HOSTAFRICA is already known for its ultra-competitive domain pricing across the continent, offering some of the most affordable options in Kenya and Nigeria. The new South African pricing further cements its position as Africa’s entrepreneur-first hosting provider.

More than a domain: a full toolkit to get your business online