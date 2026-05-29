How Adobe Creative Cloud Standard bridges the gap for growing Teams in Africa

Businesses that have been relying on individual Creative Cloud licences can now upgrade to Teams. (Image: Dax Data)

As creative demands increase, small creative teams often outgrow the tools they started with. Free applications, non-genuine software, disconnected workflows and manual processes often leave work spread across personal accounts and manual handoffs. This slows delivery and increases risk, just as teams need to move faster.

Dax Data has recently launched Creative Cloud Standard for Teams in South Africa, Kenya, Tanzania, Mauritius and Ghana. This solution is available to new Adobe Creative Cloud customers. Designed specifically for small teams (two-nine seats), eligible customers can access Adobe’s industry-leading creative tools at up to 50% off the standard pricing of Creative Cloud Pro for Teams. Businesses that have been relying on individual Creative Cloud licences can now upgrade to Teams. Terms and conditions apply.

"Creative Cloud Standard for Teams brings together the professional applications creatives already rely on with the team capabilities that make collaboration easier — shared workflows, pooled storage and centralised management. At up to 50% off Creative Cloud Pro for Teams, it's a genuinely accessible way for small teams to work more cohesively”, says Dax Data CEO, Dominic Richardson.

The impact of inefficient workflows

When tools and workflows don’t keep up, small creative teams face real business costs:

Missed deadlines caused by lost or duplicated work across disconnected tools

Longer turnaround times due to fragmented feedback, rework and approvals

Increased risk from poor asset control and limited visibility into where files live, who owns them, or which version is current

Slower growth as teams struggle to scale existing processes

These inefficiencies add up, costing time, increasing risk and limiting growth as creative teams and workloads expand.

Grow what your teams can do

Creative Cloud Standard for Teams is designed to give small creative teams a more reliable way to work. It replaces fragmented tools and fragile processes with a single, connected creative foundation built for real business use. Files, workflows and ownership are no longer spread across individual tools or accounts. Professional-grade creative tools, shared workflows and essential controls ensure clearer access, versioning and accountability. This helps teams stay organised, collaborate more easily and keep work moving as demands increase.

Customers purchasing between two and nine licences can enjoy the flexibility to move away from workarounds and towards workflows that scale reliably as the business evolves.

Everything growing teams need to work professionally

Adobe Creative Cloud Standard for Teams. (Image: Dax Data)

Get a complete creative workflow in one subscription:

20+ Adobe professional creative applications across desktop, web and mobile, supporting consistent creation wherever teams work.

across desktop, web and mobile, supporting consistent creation wherever teams work. Shared workflows , including Creative Cloud Libraries and pooled storage, that keep files securely organised, accessible and owned by the team.

, including Creative Cloud Libraries and pooled storage, that keep files securely organised, accessible and owned by the team. Centralised licence and access management through Adobe’s Admin Console , with simplified billing under a single contract.

, with simplified billing under a single contract. Standard generative AI features that help reduce repetitive tasks and support faster turnaround on everyday creative work.

Together, these capabilities help teams stay organised, collaborate more effectively and protect creative work as demands grow – without the friction or fragility of disconnected tools.

Start building a stronger creative foundation

Discover how small creative teams can benefit from a more reliable way to create, collaborate and stay in control. Contact the Dax Data team today to find out more about Creative Cloud Standard for Teams, and how your organisation can save up to 50% off the standard pricing of Creative Cloud Pro for Teams.