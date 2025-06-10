How AI-powered speech-to-clinical notes is revolutionising clinical documentation

Nora AI speeds up clinical documentation.

Doctors become doctors to care for patients, not to spend hours on paperwork. Yet, administrative tasks like writing clinical notes, updating patient records and handling billing documentation can take up to almost 50% of a doctor’s time. This is in comparison to an average of 27% of their time on direct clinical face time with patients.

Clinical documentation is essential for quality patient care, but manual note-taking is inefficient, prone to errors and contributes to burnout. This is where AI-powered speech-to-clinical notes technology, like Nora AI and Healthbridge, is changing the game.

How Nora AI speeds up clinical documentation

Nora AI is an advanced speech-to-clinical notes software designed specifically for doctors. It transcribes spoken notes in real-time, converts them into structured clinical documentation and integrates seamlessly into Healthbridge’s practice management systems.

1. Efficiency and time-saving: Reducing admin work by up to 50%

Traditional note-taking is slow. Studies show that doctors type at an average speed of 30 words per minute, while dictation can be up to five times faster than typing.

Doctors using speech-to-clinical notes software report saving up to two hours per day – time that can be reallocated to seeing more patients or improving work-life balance.

Instead of spending 10-15 minutes per patient on documentation, doctors can dictate and review notes in under five minutes with AI assistance.

Faster documentation means shorter consultation times – a critical advantage for high-volume private practices. Click here to see how it works!

Doctor testimonials

“Nora AI performed really well and was very helpful in reducing admin time," said Dr Bekker, a private GP in South Africa.

"I loved how it summarised! Really amazing! I was very impressed and enjoyed the functionality. Patients also expressed how impressed they were. There was more time to engage and less time spent typing," said Dr Whitfield, a private GP in South Africa.

“I love this feature. I really like the ease of recording consults and how it structures the notes. It follows a logical structure in note-taking, too," said Dr Pedro, a private GP is South Africa.

"I've only been using it since lunchtime today, and it has already significantly enhanced my workflow," said Dr Cumming, a private GP in South Africa.

2. Accuracy and compliance: Reducing errors and enhancing patient safety

Handwritten or hastily typed notes often lead to inconsistencies, missing details and transcription errors. AI-powered solutions like Nora AI use natural language processing (NLP) specifically trained for medical terminology, ensuring highly accurate transcriptions.

Avoids common errors associated with manual entry, such as misinterpreted handwriting or forgotten details.

Structured clinical notes improve record-keeping, making it easier to retrieve patient histories.

Ensures compliance with South African regulations such as POPIA (Protection of Personal Information Act) and HPCSA (Health Professions Council of South Africa) standards.

Addressing common concerns about AI in clinical documentation

Despite its benefits, some doctors are resistant to using AI for medical note-taking. Here’s how Nora AI addresses the most common concerns:

1. Is AI accurate enough for medical notes?

Yes. Nora AI’s medical speech-to-clinical notes engine is trained to recognise complex medical terminology and South African accents, ensuring precise transcriptions. ​AI-powered dictation tools have significantly improved in accuracy over recent years, with many achieving accuracy rates above 95%.

2. Is speech-to-clinical notes software secure?

Absolutely. Nora AI is fully encrypted and compliant with POPIA, meaning patient data remains private and protected at all times.

3. Is it easy to use?

Nora AI is designed for seamless integration into existing workflows. There’s no need for complex set-ups – doctors can start dictating within minutes and edit or review notes effortlessly.

The future of clinical documentation

AI-powered speech-to-clinical notes technology is not replacing doctors – it’s enhancing their efficiency. By eliminating time-consuming manual tasks, it allows healthcare professionals to focus more on patient care and less on paperwork.

As AI adoption grows, speech-to-clinical notes technology is expected to become standard practice. Forward-thinking private practices that embrace tools like Nora AI will be better positioned for efficiency, accuracy and improved patient experiences.