How app development is transforming everyday business tasks

Fusion Software.

Anyone who owns an Android phone in 2025 will have access to more than 3.5 million apps, many of which can be downloaded free from the online Google Play store. Typical options include tools for identifying things like plants, animals, or star constellations, tracking airline flights, finding cheap hotel rooms, playing word games, measuring ambient noise, and even self-diagnosis.

In business, app development is proving to be an invaluable aid in overcoming many of its everyday challenges, improving efficiency and promoting growth and profitability.

While the mobile app is essential for smartphone and tablet users, most modern businesses operate a local and possibly a wide-area network. Consequently, business apps should ideally be designed to be compatible with both mobile and static platforms and, where necessary, able to integrate these two options seamlessly.

The key requirements of the app development process

Developing an app for some specified business purpose can be a lengthy and complex process, so it is crucial to ensure the end product will be fit for purpose. When briefing a developer, it will help to adopt the following steps:

Set a budget

Developing an app can require a substantial investment, and costs can quickly escalate unless one sets limits. State those limits clearly upfront to avoid budget overruns that could threaten other projects.

Define your app's purpose

It's easy enough to commission an app, but you could be wasting the company's money if you don't clearly define what you expect regarding the required benefits to your business processes. Clearly define the issues the app needs to address and the outcomes required to avoid disappointment.

Identify platform compatibility requirements

Because most companies employ a mix of platforms like Windows, Android and iOS, the developer will need to be informed of such diversity to ensure your app will be cross-platform compatible.

List any necessary integrations

A well-designed business app will not usually be intended to operate in isolation. There are distinct advantages to designing a mobile app that can integrate seamlessly with other business systems like accounting, stock control, sales, and HR to share and exchange data. Ideally, the setup should also support ASO (automated system operation).

Plan for the Future

Your completed app may meet and even exceed all your current business requirements on delivery, but the business world is dynamic. Things change. Six months or a year down the line, some new disruptive technology or changing consumer needs could negate many of the advantages of your mobile app. It is, therefore, essential to emphasise the need for a scalable, readily upgradable solution to allow for such contingencies when planning a business app with a prospective developer.

Choosing an App Development Company

Finding the best app developer for your business needs can be a minefield in which self-taught, eager amateurs abound. So, while it will cost a little more, retaining a well-established app development specialist will ensure the best return from your investment.

Many highly successful South African companies rely on Fusion Software for their app development projects. Your company could also enhance its performance and growth by following their example. Contact us today to learn more about developing the perfect mobile app to streamline your business.