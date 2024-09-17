How Avast can protect you from malvertising, tech support scams, more

Arm yourself against online threats.

As the digital landscape becomes increasingly complex, online threats such as malvertising, tech support scams and online grooming have become more sophisticated. The evolution of these threats underscores the necessity for advanced cyber security measures. Avast offers a range of solutions designed to address these pressing issues, ensuring users are well-protected in an ever-changing cyber environment.

Understanding malvertising

Malvertising, or malicious advertising, represents a deceptive tactic where cyber criminals embed harmful code into seemingly legitimate ads. These ads often appear on reputable websites, making it challenging for users to detect the threat. Once clicked, they can either redirect users to harmful sites or silently install malware on their devices. Avast’s recent reports highlight an increase in such incidents, with platforms like YouTube seeing a surge in malvertising cases.

Avast’s solutions for malvertising:

Real-time protection – Avast Premium Security includes real-time protection that blocks harmful ads before they can cause damage. Its Ad Blocker filters out intrusive and potentially dangerous ads, while the Behaviour Shield monitors and blocks suspicious activities.

Web browsing protection – Avast’s Web Shield ensures all websites you visit are safe and free from malware, enhancing your protection against malvertising.

Tips to avoid malvertising:

Be sceptical – Exercise caution with unsolicited ads, even if they appear on reputable sites.

Use ad blockers – Employ reliable ad-blocking tools to reduce exposure to malicious content.

Keep software updated – Regular updates help protect against new and emerging threats.

Stay informed – Learn about common malvertising tactics and how to recognise them.

Addressing tech support scams

Tech support scams prey on individuals' lack of technical knowledge, often targeting older adults. Scammers impersonate legitimate support representatives to access personal information or financial resources. Avast offers comprehensive tools to defend against these scams.

Avast’s solutions for tech support scams:

Avast Cleanup – Optimises system performance and removes potentially unwanted programs that could be used by scammers.

Firewall and e-mail protection – Avast Premium Security includes these features to prevent unauthorised access and alert users to potential scams.

Threat intelligence – Detects and alerts users to suspicious activities and attempts to exploit system vulnerabilities.

Tips for protection:

Be cautious – Avoid unsolicited tech support offers and verify the legitimacy of support companies.

Guard personal information – Never share personal or financial details with unknown callers.

Educate yourself – Stay informed about common tech support scams and how to recognise them.

Protecting vulnerable groups

For seniors – The increase in digital adoption among older adults has made them targets for various scams. Avast’s solutions, such as Avast Premium Security and SafeZone Browser, provide robust protection against phishing attacks and malware. Family Protection tools also help monitor and manage online activity.

For university students – Students are frequent targets of scams related to bursaries, job offers and apartment rentals. Avast Premium Security offers protection against phishing scams and fraudulent websites, while Avast SecureLine VPN safeguards against risks associated with public WiFi.

For children – Online grooming involves adults building emotional connections with children to exploit or abuse them. Avast’s Family Protection includes parental controls and monitoring features to manage children’s online interactions, while Avast SafeZone Browser offers a secure environment for web browsing.

Tips for protection:

Open communication – Maintain dialogues about online activities and potential threats with seniors and children.

Use parental controls – Monitor and manage online activity using appropriate tools.

Educate about online safety – Teach vulnerable groups about common scams and online safety practices.

Conclusion

The digital age presents numerous and evolving threats, but proactive measures can significantly mitigate risks. Avast’s suite of cyber security tools provides robust solutions for protecting against malvertising, tech support scams and other online dangers. By staying informed and leveraging advanced security solutions, individuals and organisations can navigate the digital landscape with greater confidence and security.

For more information on how Avast can protect you and your clients, explore the features of Avast's comprehensive, cloud-based security platform through a virtual tour

