How can you escalate your success in digital printing? Canon, Epson, Kemtek have the answers

Digital printing: Canon imagePRESS V1000 and Epson SureColor SC-S40610.

As the field of digital printing technology continues to expand, so does the often bewildering number of products and competitive brands on the market.

Many of the leading brands now offer a wide variety of digital presses and large format printers that cover every application, from labelling and packaging to general commercial production, display, signage, book publishing and more, to say nothing of pre- and post-press solutions.

And while all of this choice can be gratifying, many print service providers would appreciate guidance in choosing equipment that can offer greater flexibility and versatility to diversify their output.

With that in mind, Kemtek can helpfully showcase a pair of products that do just that – one model each from our digital print principals, Canon and Epson.

Great tools of the trade: Canon imagePRESS V1000 and Epson SureColor SC-S40610

The Canon imagePRESS V1000, a mid-volume digital press, and the Epson SureColor SC-S40610, a signage and display large format printer, are both very popular tools in their respective fields.

To see their various assets and target markets, read on.

Overview: Canon imagePRESS V1000 Mid-Volume Digital Press

The Canon imagePRESS V1000 is designed to help enterprises thrive in a demanding print world by diversifying their offerings. It supports the production of eye-catching posters, oversized brochures and creative marketing collateral with new, distinctive technologies that improve efficiency and ease of use.

Watch this short informative video:

Canon imagePRESS V1000 digital press: Maximise all your printing possibilities!

Markets where the Canon V1000 excels

Commercial printers will find the V1000 ideal for the mid- to high-volume production of marketing materials and corporate documents, as will educational institutions for printing educational materials, brochures and booklets.

Financial institutions can produce high-quality reports and customer communications; marketing agencies can create vibrant, high-quality marketing collateral; while publishing companies can print books, magazines and other publications.

Canon imagePRESS V1000: Features and benefits

This press is built on a reliable technology platform, harnessing innovation and automation features such as inline spectrophotometers and multi-DAT technologies for predictable and repeatable colour, ensuring consistent print quality. Dynamic image-transfer technology delivers amazing output on a large range of stocks, from synthetic to magnetic media, enhancing versatility.

POD-Surf Fixing is an integrated technology that controls the temperature of the fixing belt for consistent print speed and supports a broad range of media weights and types. Fast, auto-duplex printing, with embedded cooling, enables high productivity by sustaining the same speed on all media weights. And its compact design and small footprint is a boon in any workspace.

Overview: Epson SureColor SC-S40610 large format printer

The Epson SC-S40610 large format printer offers users a new way to create everything from simple signage to high-end displays and décor on a range of substrates. Every single component has been entirely designed and manufactured by Epson to ensure seamless operation and guarantee precise, professional-quality results.

Watch this short informative video:

Epson SC-S Series large format printers: expertise in, quality out



Areas where the Epson SC-S40610 thrives

Signage companies find the SC-S40610 perfect for producing high-quality, large-format signs and banners, as do advertising agencies creating vibrant posters and promotional materials, plus photographers and art studios for printing detailed and colourful photographic prints and artworks. Meanwhile, retail businesses can produce in-store displays and promotional graphics, and exhibition and event organisers can create eye-catching backdrops and booth graphics.

Features and benefits: Epson SC-S40610

The PrecisionCore TFP Printhead is Epson’s latest generation, delivering outstanding output with superb colours and clarity, ensuring high-quality prints. New formulation UltraChrome GS3 Inks produce a wide range of highly accurate colours, enhancing the vibrancy and precision of printed materials.

The SC-S40610 features wide media compatibility, supporting various media types, making it versatile for different large format printing needs.

Precise and accurate printing is due to class-leading AD-ATC system and sophisticated media feeding, while PrecisionDot Model improves the quality across all print mediums.

After-sales support

Kemtek supports both of these excellent products with factory-backed and trained after-sales support and expertise.

For more details on these excellent Canon and Epson digital print solutions from Kemtek

