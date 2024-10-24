How cell-boosting technology can help protect South African businesses

Tobie van Schalkwyk, Duxbury Networking Business Unit Manager.

In 2023, South Africa saw a 22% increase in cyber attacks. It should therefore come as no surprise that revenue in the local cyber security market is projected to reach $628 million by the end of this year. This month, the country is celebrating Cyber Security Awareness Month, providing the ideal opportunity to reflect on how reliable connectivity plays a vital role in safeguarding enterprise infrastructure.

The importance of uninterrupted cellular coverage, especially in environments like healthcare, financial services, mining and others where cyber vulnerabilities can lead to significant consequences, cannot be overstated.

This is where cell-boosting technology, such as that offered by Nextivity, can empower organisations to bridge the connectivity gap. These solutions can ensure a strong cellular signal that supports secure communication channels and enables the consistent flow of data across corporate networks.

As employees embrace hybrid and remote work models, and IOT (internet of things) devices become more integrated into corporate systems, maintaining secure communication lines is critical to keeping data safe. Cellular signals form the backbone of much of this infrastructure, supporting real-time alerts, remote monitoring and emergency communication systems.

If cellular coverage is weak or unreliable, businesses get exposed to significant cyber risks. Poor connections can lead to delays in receiving security updates, compromise real-time threat detection, and interfere with the effective use of security applications. By ensuring continuous and stable connectivity, signal-boosting solutions help companies regardless of size or industry sector remain proactive in their cyber security strategies.

How cell-boosting technology safeguards digital infrastructure

Signal-boosting technology, like Nextivity’s CEL-FI solutions, enhances the strength of cellular networks across multiple environments. This includes high-rise buildings, rural offices, or complex industrial settings.

With reliable connectivity in place, companies can maintain uninterrupted access to cloud-based security systems, facilitating the real-time flow of data between headquarters and remote offices. For IOT-enabled environments, where security devices like cameras and sensors depend on continuous communication, this can be a game-changer. Cell-boosting technology can be leveraged to ensure critical data is transmitted immediately, giving IT teams the tools they need to respond promptly.

Proactive security

If an organisation experiences any gaps in its cellular coverage, it may become vulnerable to cyber threats. Hackers can exploit downtime to breach systems, gain access to confidential data, or disrupt communication between employees. Advanced signal-boosting technology helps mitigate these threats by minimising any connectivity gaps. This helps safeguard sensitive data and ensures businesses can maintain compliance with cyber security regulations.

Nextivity’s commitment to enhancing connectivity makes it a key partner for businesses looking to strengthen their cyber security posture. As a distributor of these solutions, Duxbury can assist organisations to get the peace of mind they need by relying on mobile connectivity for their cloud applications.

In an age where cyber threats are becoming more sophisticated, continuous connectivity has never been more crucial to protecting corporate networks. Cyber security and connectivity are inextricably linked, and cell-boosting technology is at the forefront of ensuring businesses stay secure in an ever-changing digital landscape.

By addressing coverage gaps and providing uninterrupted cellular connectivity, Nextivity helps businesses in South Africa protect their data, enhance their security systems and reduce the risk of cyber attacks.