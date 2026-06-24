How confident are you in your data? Take part in Africa's data trust and AI readiness survey

Your company may be confident in its ability to recover from a cyber incident – but when was the last time that recovery capability was tested?

As AI adoption accelerates across Africa, questions around data trust, visibility and resilience are becoming critical business concerns. ITWeb, in partnership with Veeam, is conducting a survey to understand how prepared organisations really are.

IT leaders, data and security professionals are invited to participate in this research, which aims to understand how organisations are approaching critical challenges such as:

• Data visibility and control.

• Recovery confidence and cyber resilience.

• Investment priorities for trusted data and AI.

Why this research matters

Many organisations express confidence in their ability to recover from cyber incidents, but how many have recently tested those capabilities? How well does your company understand where its sensitive and business-critical data resides? And are you ready to support AI initiatives with trusted, governed and recoverable data?

Why participate?

This survey seeks to answer these questions and provide a clearer picture of the state of data trust and AI readiness across Africa.

By taking just a few mints to add your input, you will:

• Contribute to an industry-wide report on data trust and AI readiness in Africa.

• Benchmark your organisation against broader market developments.

• Stand a chance to win a Takealot or Amazon voucher valued at R5 000.

Complete the survey here.

The findings, together with the prize winner, will be published exclusively on ITWeb.