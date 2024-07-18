How has the JSE Top 40 changed post-pandemic?

The post-pandemic period has seen a significant rise in retail investors participating in the JSE Top 40.

The Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) has undergone significant changes in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, reflecting broader shifts in the global and local economy. These changes have affected market operations, investor behaviour and corporate strategies, creating a new investment environment for the exchange.

Increased volatility and market recovery

The initial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic led to heightened market volatility as investors reacted to economic uncertainty and fluctuating global markets. The JSE, like many global exchanges, experienced sharp declines in the early months of the pandemic surrounding the JSE Top 40.

However, the recovery phase was marked by a strong rebound, driven by aggressive monetary and fiscal policies globally, which helped to stabilise markets and restore investor confidence. According to Louis Schoeman from SA Shares, by mid-2023, the JSE had not only recovered but also reached new highs, indicating a strong resilience and adaptability of the South African market​.

Shifts in sector performance

One of the most notable shifts on the JSE post-pandemic has been the performance of different sectors. The pandemic accelerated the adoption of technology and digital services, leading to a surge in the performance of tech-related stocks.

Conversely, sectors such as tourism and hospitality, which were hit hard by travel restrictions and lockdowns, took longer to recover. The resources sector, particularly mining, benefited from high commodity prices driven by global supply chain disruptions and increased demand​.

Rise of retail investors

The post-pandemic period has seen a significant rise in retail investors participating in the JSE Top 40. With more people working from home and looking for alternative income sources during the pandemic, retail trading volumes increased.

This trend has been supported by the proliferation of online trading platforms and financial education resources, making it easier for individuals to access the stock market. The increased participation of retail investors has added liquidity to the market but has also introduced new volatility, as these investors tend to be more reactive to market news​.

ESG and sustainability focus

Environmental, social and governance (ESG) considerations have gained prominence on the JSE in the post-COVID era. Investors are increasingly prioritising companies that demonstrate strong ESG practices, recognising that sustainable business practices can lead to better long-term performance.

The pandemic underscored the importance of corporate responsibility and resilience, driving both local and international investors to scrutinise companies' ESG credentials more closely. This shift is encouraging more JSE-listed companies to integrate ESG principles into their operations and reporting​.

Technological advancements

The pandemic has accelerated the adoption of technology across the financial industry, and the JSE is no exception. The exchange has invested in improving its digital infrastructure to support remote trading and improve operational efficiency on indexes like the JSE Top 40.

These technological advancements have made trading more accessible and have improved the overall resilience of the market infrastructure. The JSE's ability to continue operations seamlessly during lockdowns and restrictions demonstrated the effectiveness of these investments.

Final thoughts

The JSE has emerged from the COVID-19 pandemic transformed in many ways. These changes reflect broader global trends and underscore the adaptability and resilience of the South African market. As the JSE continues to evolve, these factors will likely play a fundamental role in shaping its future trajectory.