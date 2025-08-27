How Lamus Design is changing e-commerce for small businesses in SA

Small businesses need an affordable online presence.

In today’s digital age, having a website is no longer a luxury but a necessity. Whether you’re selling handmade crafts, clothing or even digital services, your customers expect to find you online. But for many small businesses in South Africa, the challenge has always been how to affordably get started with e-commerce without being tied down to expensive monthly subscriptions.

This is exactly where Lamus Design is changing the game.

The struggles of small businesses going online

When you want to start selling products online, there are a few well-known options: platforms like Wix, Shopify, Squarespace and others. These platforms are convenient, but they come with a catch: monthly fees.

At first, those fees may not sound like much, but they quickly add up. The moment you stop paying, your online store goes offline and all your hard work disappears from search results. For a small business just getting started, this can feel like throwing money into a bottomless pit.

That’s why so many entrepreneurs in South Africa are looking for a better way – a solution that helps them build a professional online presence while also keeping costs under control.

Why Lamus Design is different

Lamus Design has stepped in to provide an alternative that makes sense for small businesses. Instead of locking you into ongoing payments, it offers once-off e-commerce website packages starting from R4 000.

Here’s what makes its solution stand out:

WordPress-powered websites

All Lamus Design e-commerce sites are built on WordPress, the world’s most popular content management system. This gives you flexibility, scalability and, most importantly, ownership of your website.

Full control over content

Because WordPress is user-friendly, you don’t have to run to a developer every time you want to add a new product or update your store. You have the ability to manage your content yourself.

Payment gateway integration

Lamus Design integrates with trusted South African payment gateways like PayFast and DPO (formerly Duoco). This makes it easy for you to accept payments directly on your site without paying unnecessary commissions to third-party platforms.

Professional branding

A website is more than just an online store; it’s a digital business card. Having your own e-commerce website instantly makes your brand look more professional and trustworthy compared to selling only through social media.

Affordable and scalable

Unlike other solutions where you have to keep paying monthly just to stay online, with Lamus Design, you make an investment once and then allow your business to grow without worrying about subscription fees.

The competitive landscape

While Lamus Design is a strong choice for small businesses in South Africa, there are other e-commerce solutions and web design companies worth considering. Each comes with its own advantages and limitations:

Cubetech innovations – Based in Roodepoort, Cubetech provides web design services for small to medium-sized businesses. It doesn’t focus exclusively on WordPress, but it offers competitive packages for general website needs.

Wix – Wix is a popular website builder that allows you to set up an online store quickly. It’s user-friendly, comes with hosting included and offers a range of templates. However, you are tied to Wix’s subscription model, meaning monthly fees are unavoidable. If payments lapse, your store goes offline. Additionally, customisation is limited compared to owning a WordPress website.

Gridweb – Based in Cape Town, craft premium, custom-built websites tailored to your business. Whether on WordPress with custom CSS or fully bespoke coding, its solutions deliver enterprise-level design and performance. Packages start from R 49 000, perfect for businesses that want to stand out.

Shopify – Shopify is another global leader in e-commerce, known for its powerful online store features and extensive app marketplace. It’s great for scaling, managing inventory and handling payments. Like Wix, you must pay ongoing monthly fees, and certain functionalities can be restricted depending on your plan.

Saglotech – Offers professional e-commerce. Prices start around R11 499 for an e- commerce site, depending on features. This makes it accessible for mid and large businesses.

Design Corp – Operating out of Durban, Design Corp creates HTML-based websites. They’re cost-effective, but because these are not content management system (CMS) driven, business owners have less control over updates. Any changes often require a developer, which increases long-term costs.

The takeaway is that while platforms like Wix and Shopify or providers like Gridweb, Saglotech and Design Corp offer solutions for different needs, Lamus Design strikes a balance between affordability, full control and scalability, empowering small businesses to grow their online presence without being tied down to high monthly fees or limited customisation.

Why this matters for South African entrepreneurs

The e-commerce landscape in South Africa is booming. More and more consumers are comfortable shopping online, and small businesses that don’t adapt risk being left behind. By offering affordable entry-level packages, Lamus Design is ensuring that local entrepreneurs can compete in the same digital marketplace as larger retailers.

For many small business owners, this is more than just a website it’s a lifeline. It’s the chance to reach new customers, expand beyond their local area and build a brand that lasts.

Final thoughts

If you’re a small business owner in South Africa thinking about selling products online, you have choices. You could go with platforms where you’ll always be tied down by monthly fees. You could invest in high-end custom designs, but that might be out of reach financially.

Lamus Design offers the middle ground – affordable, professional and fully owned e-commerce websites starting from R4 000.

With full control over your content, integration with local payment gateways and the professionalism that comes with owning your own store, Lamus Design is truly changing how small businesses in South Africa enter the digital space.