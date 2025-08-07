How mobility is powering the next digital revolution

Paul Stuttard, director, Duxbury Networking.

Over the past decade, the focus on mobile technology has largely centred on devices such as smarter cellphones, faster WiFi and improved-quality digital cameras.

But this focus is rapidly broadening. We are now entering an era where mobility is no longer about handheld gadgets − it's at the heart of a new wave of technological transformation.

Powered by 5G, the fifth generation of cellular network technology, mobile connectivity is unlocking new-generation use cases across many industries, reshaping economies and redefining what is possible in real-time in terms of communication and automation.

In essence, mobility − understood as the seamless movement of data, devices and people − is becoming foundational to everything from healthcare to manufacturing and agriculture to autonomous transport.

And while the narrative is often driven by developments in North America, Europe and Asia, Africa − and South Africa in particular − has a unique opportunity to leapfrog traditional infrastructure constraints and build mobile-first, digitally-native systems.

5G technology offers much more than faster download speeds. Its real power lies in three core capabilities: ultra-low latency, high-speed data throughput, and the ability to connect massive numbers of devices per square kilometre.

These capabilities enable true real-time processing, allowing technologies such as autonomous vehicles, remote surgeries, industrial internet of things and smart cities to function at scale.

In the healthcare field, for example, remote consultations and real-time diagnostics are becoming more dynamic, enabled by 5G-based, high-quality video. Moreover, in advanced settings, remote robotic surgeries are already being performed.

Notably, in a study published in the World Journal of Surgical Oncology, a 52-year-old woman underwent successful robotic surgery for a rare form of adrenal cancer at a hospital in Italy.

The operation was performed using a high-precision robotic system dubbed the Da Vinci Surgical System. The robot completely removed the tumour and today the patient is living a cancer-free life.

In pilot projects in Africa, a similar trend is emerging with the introduction of robots into various surgical specialties in certain countries. This demonstrates the viability and possibilities of this technology.

Similarly, in manufacturing and logistics, 5G enables predictive maintenance, autonomous mobile robots and AI-based quality control − all relying on the ability to constantly exchange data between devices in real-time. This not only boosts efficiency but also enables entirely new business models centred on automation and decentralised production.

Africa's mobility story is fundamentally different when compared to many other countries. The continent is less encumbered by legacy infrastructure, which means mobile technologies aren't replacing old systems − they're leapfrogging them.

In banking, for example, mobile-first platforms like the M-Pesa microfinancing service in Kenya, or TymeBank, the South African digital bank aimed at the lower income market, are already transforming financial access. The same leapfrogging could happen in energy, education and logistics, especially as mobile networks become faster and more robust.

In South Africa, the commercial rollout of 5G services is still in its early stages, although advancing rapidly in selected areas. According to PwC's latest Media and Entertainment Outlook report, 5G subscribers are expected to overtake 4G users by 2027.

And according to an Africa Analysis report, South Africa is expected to boast 42 million 5G subscribers by 2029, with population coverage reaching 73%.

Against this backdrop, key players like data-only network Rain as well as Vodacom and MTN are already deploying 5G infrastructure in major metros.

In this light, the South African government's digital transformation strategy, outlined in the Presidential Commission on the Fourth Industrial Revolution, recognises mobile connectivity as a pillar for economic growth and digital equity.

If addressed strategically, South Africa could position itself as a mobile innovation hub on the continent − particularly in sectors such as agriculture, where mobile sensors and drone data could drive smart farming, or in education, where mobile-first platforms could deliver tailored content in multiple languages to under-served communities.

Globally, while 5G is being rolled out, researchers and engineers are already looking toward 6G. Projected to arrive commercially by the early 2030s, 6G promises data rates up to 100 times faster than 5G and far greater intelligence at the network edge.

What sets 6G apart is its convergence with AI, sensing and even haptic communication technology (kinaesthetic communication or 3D touch). Imagine not only seeing and hearing someone remotely, but feeling their touch through a haptic device − enabled by the ultra-reliable, high-speed links of 6G.

6G networks will likely be highly decentralised, relying on device-to-device communication, edge processing and AI-optimised network management.

The implications for Africa could be immense, especially in rural or low-resource environments where infrastructure must be flexible, efficient and robust.

It is becoming increasingly clear that mobility is not simply a tech trend. It's a strategic enabler for much more, including smart cities, remote work, connected health, immersive entertainment and AI-enhanced industrial developments.

Organisations that accept mobile infrastructure as a competitive differentiator will have a competitive edge − whether they're fintech start-ups building mobile-only services, logistics firms using mobile sensors for real-time asset tracking, or educational platforms delivering lessons and lectures via WhatsApp or similar platforms.

Public companies, too, should be encouraged to view mobile spectrum and connectivity as critical national assets − not only for economic development, but for independence and resilience in a digitally interdependent world.

The next digital revolution won't occur in data centres or boardrooms − it will happen at the edge, on devices in people's pockets, in remote clinics, on connected farms, and in mobile-powered classrooms. As mobility matures beyond 5G, the potential to reshape entire economies and societies is enormous.