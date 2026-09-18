How next-gen printers are redefining bar code printing

Edward Lee, Senior Manager at Argox. (Image: Kemtek)

In any given conversation about supply chain technology, the topic of bar code printers is unlikely to come up, even though these devices are foundational hardware. While they are used to generate machine-readable data and enable end-to-end tracking, automation and accuracy across the modern logistics chain, they tend to do their job quietly and unobtrusively.

However, advances in technology coupled with shifting customer demands are starting to see this change. Edward Lee, Senior Manager at Argox, explains why the next generation of bar code printing matters more than most businesses realise.

“Modern customers have shifted away from what used to be the most common demands – namely reliability, speed and price – and today, most customers are actually asking for advantages like easier set-up, stronger connectivity and a printer that slots into an existing IT environment, rather than fighting against it,” he says.

“Argox aims to meet these needs by providing devices that are built to positively impact the hidden costs of ownership. This includes reducing installation time, providing operator training and ensuring that hours aren’t lost troubleshooting equipment that should simply work.”

Lee notes that the same pressures that are being felt across global supply chains are impacting local businesses as well. Companies have more stock keeping units (SKUs) and tighter margins; warehousing, manufacturing, retail and healthcare operations are all being asked to do more with the same headcount; and customers are demanding accuracy and speed as standard practice.

“When juggling all these challenges together, the last thing a business needs is to have labelling equipment that slows an operator down or requires specialist intervention. In today’s world, problems of this nature are far more than mere inconvenience – they become tangible operational costs.”

Accurate identification and traceability

“The AIP series was therefore engineered with exactly this kind of pressure in mind. A wider print head opening makes routine maintenance faster for technicians, while an 11cm touch panel puts diagnostic information directly in front of the operator. Essentially, this is technology that has been designed to be more powerful, without asking the user to work harder.”

He adds that the AIP range also gives organisations the ability to match print resolution to the actual application – thanks to the availability of 203, 300 and 600 DPI options – rather than simply defaulting to whichever printer is on hand. While standard shipping and warehouse labels are well served by 203 DPI, smaller labels, or more detailed product information, require 300 DPI. Meanwhile, 600 DPI is available for instances where extremely fine detail, such as high-density identification or compact packaging, is needed.

“Of course, it should be remembered that the right approach starts with the application. Understanding what is being printed, how much detail it genuinely requires and where and how the printer will be used day-to-day. This is important, as this knowledge helps you avoid paying for capabilities you don't need, while still offering enough leeway to deliver the right service as your organisation grows,” he states.

“Ultimately, any business that depends on accurate identification and traceability should consider making use of such Automatic Identification and Data Capture (AIDC) products. Sectors like retail and logistics are already well along in adopting the next generation of these tools, thanks to the unique pressures they face – such as high SKU counts, fast inventory turnover, and the need to guard against shrinkage and counterfeiting. Manufacturing, too, uses labelling for traceability and work-in-progress tracking across increasingly automated production lines.”

As automation deepens and data becomes more central to how operations are run, this shift is only accelerating, he explains. The printer is moving from being the last step in a process to being an active participant in it – generating and feeding data into the systems around it, rather than simply producing a static label.

“For businesses weighing up their next equipment investment, it’s really quite simple: think less about the printer in front of you and more about where your operation needs to be in three to five years. After all, technology chosen only for today's requirements has a way of limiting tomorrow's options,” concludes Lee.