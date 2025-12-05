How PSPs can attract the next generation of print talent

Tunca Rodoplu, B2B Sales and Marketing Director, Canon.

The print industry is facing a growing talent crisis. As experienced specialists approach retirement, print service providers (PSPs) are not recruiting fast enough to replace the skills and knowledge that will soon exit the sector. For the industry to remain competitive and continue evolving technologically, PSPs must rethink how they attract, engage and retain younger professionals.

According to Tunca Rodoplu, B2B Sales and Marketing Director at Canon, one of the biggest obstacles is that the industry has not fully aligned its messaging and engagement with what matters to young talent. “We know from our Exploring the Future of Print Insight Report that younger generations value trust, purpose and belonging. They want to feel that the companies they join reflect their values – sometimes even more than they prioritise career progression,” he says.

Rodoplu adds that the desire for meaningful work is a consistent theme among young professionals entering the industry. “Younger employees are hungry for opportunities and for work that has relevance. Leaders have a responsibility to create environments where that curiosity is nurtured – not just to future-proof the sector, but to pass our craft to the next generation.”

Reaching young talent early

PSPs must increase their visibility among students who may not initially consider a career in print. Canon runs collaborations with schools and universities, as well as apprenticeship programmes that span disciplines from design and marketing to IT, finance and engineering.

“These programmes only work if young people actually see them,” says Rodoplu. “It’s critical for PSPs to be present where students already are – whether that’s at schools, universities, workshops or industry events. And we must show them the full spectrum of careers in print, not just the end product.”

This approach is reflected in Canon South Africa’s own initiatives aimed at widening access and building a future pipeline of skilled professionals. Through Women in Service (WIS) – a 12-month technician training programme for women aged 19 to 25 – Canon is helping young female technicians gain practical experience to complement their technical studies. Participants are exposed to real service environments, supported through continuous assessment and equipped with the skills needed to become Canon service technicians or join the company’s channel partners.

Similarly, Canon’s accredited Learnership Programme helps young people gain formal qualifications while gaining hands-on experience in a professional print and imaging environment. The current cohort is completing the SAQA ID 57712: Further Education and Training Certificate in Generic Management (NQF Level 4), with modules covering communication, leadership fundamentals, operational planning and workplace effectiveness. Hosted at Canon South Africa’s offices and integrated into day-to-day operations, the programme gives learners practical exposure while building foundational skills essential for print-focused roles.

“These initiatives demonstrate what it looks like when an organisation actively invests in attracting the next generation,” says Rodoplu. “If the industry wants young people to join us, we must give them real pathways in.”

Engaging through the right channels

Social media has become essential for showcasing the creativity, technology and innovation happening inside modern print businesses.

“Younger talent lives on visual platforms like Instagram and TikTok,” says Rodoplu. “This is where PSPs can show the hi-tech nature of today’s print environment – new applications, behind-the-scenes processes, creative campaigns and even sustainability-led production. It also lets companies put their people forward and demonstrate who they really are.”

He adds that transparency and authenticity are crucial: “Values matter. When a company uses these channels to communicate openly, it gives young people a window into the culture they might join.”

Retaining young employees through collaboration

Retaining young talent requires intentional effort, from mentoring to creating space for employees to contribute their own expertise.

“It’s amazing how much you can learn from reverse mentoring,” says Rodoplu. “Senior leaders guide new talent, but the truth is we learn as much in return – whether it’s about new technologies, new communication styles or evolving expectations.”

He encourages PSPs to actively involve their younger workforce. “If you want to improve your social media presence, ask the people who understand the platform best. If you want to create new types of customer engagement, co-design those ideas with your younger teams. Involving them is a sign of commitment – and people stay where they feel valued.”

This aligns with one of the insights highlighted in Canon’s latest Exploring the Future of Print report, where younger employees express a desire for flexibility, autonomy and a workplace that recognises diverse career motivations. As Rodoplu notes: “The real answer to attracting and retaining talent is simple: commit to them, collaborate with them and listen to them.”