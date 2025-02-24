How SA enterprises can build secure, automated, AI-driven IT systems

Modernising your IT infrastructure.

South African businesses are under increasing pressure to modernise their IT infrastructure while maintaining security, efficiency and compliance. As remote and hybrid work environments continue to evolve, IT teams face challenges in managing assets, securing endpoints and streamlining workflows without adding complexity.

With automation, AI-driven security and integrated digital workflows, businesses can reduce operational overhead, improve employee experience and enhance overall resilience. Here’s how modern IT solutions are solving these challenges:

1. Frictionless employee support

The challenge: Employees often experience delays in IT and HR support, leading to productivity losses and frustration.

The solution: Omnichannel communication platforms like Infobip CPAAS integrate WhatsApp, Teams, e-mail and AI chatbots to enable real-time employee assistance.

The Impact: Faster response times and improved employee satisfaction. Businesses using Infobip have seen response rates improve by 90% and engagement increase by 87%. (Source: Segari Case Study)

2. Automated service requests and approvals

The challenge: Manual service requests create bottlenecks, slowing down IT and business processes.

The solution: Platforms like Ivanti ITSM automate service management across IT, HR and business functions, while Workato IPaaS integrates applications to streamline approvals. The impact: Approval processes that used to take days are now completed in minutes, improving efficiency and reducing costs.

3. Digital contract management

The challenge: Paper-based contract handling leads to delays, compliance risks and unnecessary expenses.

The solution: Digital contract management platforms like Docusign automate contract creation, execution and storage, ensuring legally binding agreements without manual paperwork.

The impact: Eighty percent of agreements are finalised within a day, with 44% completed in under 15 minutes. (Source: Docusign Santander and Specsavers case studies)

4. AI-driven IT and security

The challenge: IT teams struggle with manual patching and security updates, increasing the risk of cyber threats.

The solution: AI-powered tools like Ivanti Neurons automate endpoint security and vulnerability management, proactively reducing risk.

The impact: A 40% reduction in security risks while freeing up IT teams for strategic projects. (Source: Forrester TEI of Ivanti Security Solutions)

5. IT asset management (ITAM)

The challenge: Businesses lack visibility into their IT assets, leading to compliance issues and unexpected costs.

The solution: IT asset management platforms like Ivanti ITAM provide real-time tracking, automating asset life cycle management and compliance enforcement.

The impact: Organisations have identified up to 30% of previously untracked devices, improving security and cost control. (Source: Ivanti Neurons Transportation Case Study)

Industry outlook: The need for smarter IT operations

The role of IT is shifting from a support function to a strategic enabler of business success. According to Gartner, IT automation will reduce operational costs by 30% in enterprises that implement AI-driven security and process automation by 2025.

For South African businesses, investing in modern IT solutions is no longer optional – it’s essential to staying competitive. By leveraging automation, AI and integrated digital workflows, companies can drive efficiency, reduce risks and create a more agile, resilient IT environment.