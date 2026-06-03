How SA enterprises can close the connectivity gap in 2026

Omnichannel digital inclusion means meeting customers across the channels they can actually access. (Image: Cellfind)

South Africa has a mobile penetration rate that exceeds 100%. DataReportal's Digital 2026 report puts active cellular connections at 196% of the population. Yet millions of customers still can't afford to engage with brands digitally. Rising data costs, constrained household budgets and the slow death of the app-first strategy have created a new kind of exclusion that hits prepaid users hardest. For enterprises, this is both a risk and an opportunity.

In this press release, you'll learn:

Why the "app-only" customer engagement model is failing mass-market users.

How a three-channel orchestration approach extends your reach to near-universal coverage.

What zero-rated data strategies actually mean for customer completion rates.

How to make enterprise-grade communication POPIA-compliant and scalable.

What is omnichannel digital inclusion?

Omnichannel digital inclusion means meeting customers across the channels they can actually access, not just the ones that are technically superior. For South African enterprises, this requires combining low-data and no-data channels with richer platforms, based on what a given customer can afford in the moment.

Why is the connectivity gap still widening in 2026?

Mobile coverage has expanded, but data affordability hasn't kept pace. According to the Competition Commission's Cost of Living Report (March 2026), South Africa ranks 31st out of 45 African countries for the cost of a 1GB mobile data package, and the commission confirmed that even modest data costs can weigh heavily on lower-income households, particularly as connectivity becomes non-negotiable for accessing essential services.

The result is a growing cohort of mobile-connected customers who are effectively locked out of data-dependent experiences. They own a phone. They just can't afford to use it the way enterprise apps expect them to.

What is the "Power of Three" approach to enterprise communication?

The "Power of Three" is a channel orchestration model that layers USSD, SMS and WhatsApp into a unified customer engagement workflow. Each channel serves a distinct role, and together they cover every point in the engagement arc: from first contact to transaction completion.

Channel Role Data Required Key Use Case USSD Universal entry point None Service menus, balance checks, initial requests SMS Reliability layer None OTPs, 2FA, time-sensitive alerts WhatsApp Rich engagement layer Low Chatbots, rich media, conversational commerce

Enterprises that rely on a single channel (especially app-based ones) are structurally excluding a large portion of their addressable market. The three-channel model removes that constraint.

How does USSD still drive mass-market reach in 2026?

USSD works on every handset, on every network, without data or airtime. That is not a legacy limitation. It is a design feature. For first-contact interactions like loan applications, service activations or customer verification, USSD remains the most inclusive entry point available in South Africa.

The broader sub-Saharan Africa picture confirms this. The GSMA Mobile Economy Sub-Saharan Africa 2024 report shows 4G at 31% of connections in 2023, with 3G still the dominant technology at over half of all connections, and 5G in its early stages. Legacy network dependency is not a historical footnote. It is today's reality for a substantial segment of the market. Any enterprise that has retired its USSD capability in favour of app-only flows has effectively written off a material portion of its customer base.

How does WhatsApp Business API enable conversational commerce?

WhatsApp's Business API moves the platform from basic messaging into transactional territory. Customers can receive proactive alerts, complete support queries and, in some implementations, execute transactions, all within a single chat interface.

Conversational commerce at the enterprise level involves three components worth understanding:

Automated chatbots that handle high-volume FAQ queries without human intervention, freeing agents for escalations.

that handle high-volume FAQ queries without human intervention, freeing agents for escalations. Verified business profiles (the "green tick") that build customer trust and reduce fraud exposure.

(the "green tick") that build customer trust and reduce fraud exposure. Structured templates that enable proactive outreach (delivery notifications, payment reminders, appointment confirmations) in a compliant, auditable format.

Multi-agent access to a single business number also means large customer service teams can operate from one verified identity, maintaining consistency at scale.

What is reverse-billed data and why does it matter for South African enterprises?

Reverse-billed data (also called zero-rated data) is a commercial arrangement where the enterprise pays for the data consumed when a customer interacts with a specific digital asset. The customer's personal data balance is not touched.

Zero-rating is the mechanism that makes mobile-first engagement genuinely inclusive. When a user can click a WhatsApp link to download an invoice, complete an insurance form or browse a product catalogue without using their own data, friction drops noticeably. The practical outcome is measurable: lower bounce rates and higher completion rates on mobile self-service flows, particularly among prepaid users who would otherwise exit before completing the interaction.

For enterprises with high-volume, form-heavy customer journeys (financial services, insurance, utilities, logistics), this is one of the more direct levers available to improve conversion without touching the underlying UX.

How does POPIA compliance apply to mass-market mobile communication?

POPIA compliance is not optional for any business processing personal data in South Africa. For enterprises operating at scale across USSD, SMS and WhatsApp, this means consent management, data minimisation and clear retention policies need to be embedded into the communication architecture rather than bolted on afterwards.

The practical implication: enterprises using third-party providers for A2P SMS, WhatsApp Business API or USSD hosting should confirm that the provider holds direct operator relationships, maintains documented data handling practices and offers contractual alignment with POPIA obligations. Choosing a managed service over a DIY API integration also reduces the burden of managing consent flows, API updates and audit trails in-house.

FAQs: Omnichannel digital inclusion in South Africa

Q: Can USSD and WhatsApp work together in a single customer journey? Yes. A common workflow routes customers through USSD for the initial service request, then escalates to WhatsApp for richer interaction, such as document submission or personalised support. The handoff is triggered automatically based on the customer's data availability.

Q: What is a reasonable uptime standard for enterprise-grade A2P SMS? For mission-critical communication like OTPs and 2FA, providers should offer a minimum 99.95% uptime SLA backed by direct operator connections. Aggregator-only routes introduce latency and failure points that are unacceptable for time-sensitive messages.

Q: Is zero-rated data available to businesses of all sizes, or only large enterprises? Reverse-billed data arrangements are typically negotiated at the operator level and are most commonly available through managed service providers who aggregate volume. Smaller businesses often access this capability as part of a broader communication platform.

Q: How do WhatsApp Business API templates work under POPIA? Template messages sent outside the 24-hour customer service window require opt-in consent. Enterprises need to document that consent, store it in line with POPIA's retention requirements and ensure customers can withdraw it. A managed platform handles much of this automatically.

Q: What makes a managed communication service preferable to a direct API integration? Managed services absorb the technical debt of API version updates, operator relationship management and compliance monitoring. For enterprises without a dedicated telecoms engineering function, a DIY integration often becomes a maintenance liability rather than a capability asset.

The business case for omnichannel digital inclusion

Digital inclusion is not just a social imperative. It is a commercial one. Access to affordable data is a critical component of economic and social participation in South Africa, and enterprises that design their engagement models around that reality will reach a larger, more loyal customer base than those that don't.

The customers who sit in the affordability gap are not low-value. They are underserved. Reaching them at a cost they can sustain, through channels they can actually access, is the foundation of sustainable mass-market growth.

Providers operating at the intersection of USSD, SMS, WhatsApp and zero-rated data infrastructure (such as Cellfind) represent one category of partner for enterprises building these capabilities. More on the underlying approach is available via Cellfind's WhatsApp Business API solution and the broader enterprise communication framework on ITWeb.

A well-designed mobile communication strategy doesn't look like technology to the customer. The loan approved, the parcel tracked, the query resolved: those are the only outcomes that matter. The channel that made it happen should be invisible.