How SA’s national cloud and data policy supports innovation

Zwakele Mbanjwa, data and tech lawyer at Michalsons.

South Africa’s National Cloud and Data Policy does not cover new concepts but serves as a guide to help the country adopt a cloud- first, digital-first approach within the global digital economy,

This is according to data and tech lawyer Zwakele Mbanjwa from Michalsons, who delivered the opening keynote at the ITWeb Cloud and Data Summit 2024 today.

Clarifications of terms: Data sovereignty requires data to be subject to the laws and industry regulations of the country where it is collected.

Data localisation mandates that data about a nation’s residents must be collected, processed, and stored within the country.

The need for a comprehensive policy to protect data, ensure local control over critical information, and support the digital economy led to the establishment of the policy in May 2024.

It was introduced to create a secure, efficient, and compliant data environment while fostering innovation and growth in cloud services.

Mbanjwa said the policy provides a framework to help South Africa leverage data to drive digital transformation and address challenges like economic inequality, unemployment, service delivery, and infrastructure constraints.

“The skills shortage also remains a challenge,” said Mbanjwa, adding that there is a need “for investment in training and education, to cultivate a culture of innovation, and collaboration across sectors.”

Mbanjwa pointed out that the policy facilitates collaboration between regulatory bodies like ICASA (Independent Communications Authority of South Africa), the Film and Publication Board, and the Information Regulator of SA, guiding unified efforts.

He noted that the policy is part of an open data initiative, granting access to non-sensitive government data and promoting innovation through data analytics and AI. Although the policy is not law, it organises concepts like data sovereignty and data localisation into a document applicable to both public and private sectors.

Mbanjwa cautioned that while such regulations are crucial for cloud migration and data centre operations, excessive regulation could stifle innovation.

“There are also opportunities for collaboration, such as public-private partnerships to co-develop solutions […] The policy supports SMMEs and startups, leveling the playing field and fostering a vibrant tech ecosystem.”

Mbanjwa concluded that local businesses have access to hybrid and multi-cloud solutions offered by cloud providers, and should be agile and innovative in adapting their cloud strategies in line with market trends.