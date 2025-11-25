How tech, EOR models can create 100 000 jobs in SA by 2030

Reshaping the country's economic landscape.

South Africa faces one of the world's most pressing unemployment crises, with joblessness hovering above 32%. Yet amid this challenge lies an unprecedented opportunity: the convergence of local digital innovation and global workforce trends could generate 100 000 new jobs by 2030, fundamentally reshaping the country's economic landscape.

Digital revolution meets local entrepreneurship

At the heart of South Africa's job creation potential is the rise of homegrown digital platforms that are democratising business opportunities. FindMy, an AI-driven smart directory, exemplifies this transformation. By connecting consumers with local service providers – from plumbers and electricians to tutors and consultants – the platform is creating a new generation of micro-entrepreneurs who might otherwise struggle to find customers in traditional markets.

This model does more than simply list businesses. It actively generates demand for small enterprises, creating a multiplier effect throughout the economy. When a homeowner finds a local contractor through FindMy, that contractor might then hire assistants, purchase supplies from nearby vendors and invest earnings back into the community. Each digital connection sparks a chain reaction of economic activity, turning individual gigs into sustainable livelihoods.

The beauty of this approach is its scalability. As more South Africans gain smartphone access and digital literacy improves, platforms like FindMy can reach underserved communities where traditional job markets have failed. The barrier to entry is low – small business owners need only skills, dedication and an internet connection to access thousands of potential customers.

The offshoring opportunity

While local platforms nurture entrepreneurship, another powerful trend is simultaneously emerging: UK companies are increasingly offshoring service roles to South Africa. Remote positions in IT support, digital marketing, customer service and software development are migrating to SA talent pools, drawn by the country's English proficiency, compatible time zones and competitive labour costs.

However, this opportunity comes with a significant hurdle. UK firms face complex legal and administrative challenges when hiring South African employees – navigating unfamiliar tax systems, labour laws and compliance requirements can be daunting and expensive.

This is where employer of record (EOR) companies like Veridian Global become game-changers. By acting as the legal employer on behalf of UK companies, Veridian Global handles all compliance, payroll, benefits and HR administration. British businesses can hire South African talent within days rather than months, without establishing local entities or grappling with regulatory complexity.

The result? A frictionless pathway for foreign investment in South African human capital. UK companies access skilled, cost-effective workers, while South Africans gain stable, well-paying jobs with international firms – positions that often provide career development opportunities unavailable in the local market.

The combined impact

When we consider these trends together, the potential becomes extraordinary. Local platforms like FindMy are building the entrepreneurial foundation, creating thousands of small businesses and self-employed professionals. Meanwhile, EOR services like Veridian Global are opening floodgates for formal employment with international companies.

This dual approach addresses South Africa's unemployment crisis from both sides.

Micro-entrepreneurship provides immediate income opportunities for those excluded from traditional employment, while offshored roles create stable, formal jobs that build long-term career paths.

The math is compelling. If platforms like FindMy help establish just 50 000 viable small businesses over the next six years, and EOR models facilitate 50 000 offshore positions, we reach our 100 000-job target. Factor in the secondary employment these primary jobs create, and the real impact could be double or triple that figure.

A blueprint for the future

Technology platforms and global workforce solutions aren't silver bullets, but they represent a practical, scalable pathway to job creation that bypasses many traditional barriers. South Africa has the talent, the infrastructure and, increasingly, the digital tools to make this vision reality.