How to build a hybrid GP practice in SA

The simpler this journey is, the more likely patients and staff are to use it. (Image: Udok)

A practical guide for GPs looking to build a hybrid practice that combines virtual and in-person care. The press release covers clinical suitability, connected patient journeys, scheduling, compliance, fees, patient communication and measuring success, while explaining how Udok supports practices with one integrated workflow

How to build a hybrid GP practice

The future of general practice is not virtual or in person. It is both – with the doctor deciding which type of encounter each patient needs.

A hybrid GP practice allows patients to consult the same practice virtually or in person. They might begin with an online consultation, visit the practice if an examination is needed and return online for a follow-up. Throughout the journey, their clinical information remains connected.

Building this kind of practice requires more than adding video calls. The technology, clinical workflows and patient experience must work together.

Decide what belongs online

Start by identifying which consultations may be suitable for virtual care.

Follow-ups, pathology reviews, medication discussions, chronic-care check-ins and some minor acute complaints can often begin remotely. Other cases require a physical examination, investigation or procedure.

The goal is not to make every consultation virtual. It is to avoid requiring a physical visit when one adds no clinical value.

The treating doctor must always decide whether a patient can be managed safely online. Moving a patient from a virtual consultation to physical care is not a failure of telemedicine. It is an essential part of hybrid care.

Keep the patient journey connected

A video platform on its own does not create a hybrid practice.

Bookings, patient records, prescriptions, payments and follow-ups should work across both virtual and in-person consultations. When a patient returns, the doctor should have the context of the previous encounter, regardless of where it took place.

The patient should experience one practice, one relationship and one clinical history – not two disconnected services.

Before launching, map the full journey from booking to follow-up. Decide how patients will register, pay, join a consultation, receive clinical documents and book an in-person visit when necessary.

The simpler this journey is, the more likely patients and staff are to use it.

Build virtual care into your working day

Virtual consultations should not become extra work at the end of a full day.

Create dedicated periods for them. You might reserve an hour for online follow-ups, open a virtual clinic during quieter periods or offer limited evening and weekend availability.

Start with a schedule you can maintain consistently. Expand it once you understand demand and the workflow is running smoothly.

Your practice team should also know how the service works. Reception staff need to explain the options, help patients register, book the correct consultation type and arrange physical follow-ups when required.

A short test consultation with your team can reveal problems before patients encounter them.

Protect clinical quality and patient information

A virtual consultation changes the setting, not the doctor’s professional responsibilities.

A hybrid practice needs clear processes for patient identification, informed consent, confidentiality, clinical records and escalation to physical or emergency care. Practitioners should remain familiar with current professional guidance and continue to exercise independent clinical judgment.

Patient information must also be handled in accordance with POPIA. Use technology designed to protect sensitive health information, with appropriate access controls and secure storage. Convenience cannot come at the expense of patient safety or trust.

Set clear services and fees

Patients should know what virtual services are available, when the doctor is available and what the consultation will cost.

Virtual care should not automatically be treated as low-value care. The patient is still receiving the time, judgment and professional responsibility of a qualified doctor.

Make payment and invoicing as simple as the consultation itself. Administrative friction for the patient usually becomes administrative work for the practice.

Start with your existing patients

Your current patients are the best place to begin. They already know the doctor and trust the practice.

Tell them that they can now consult virtually or in person, explain how to book and make it clear that the doctor will recommend a physical visit when necessary. Add the option to your website, appointment reminders, reception material and practice communication channels. Keep the message simple:

You can now consult your doctor virtually or in person. We will help you choose the right option.

Measure what improves

The number of virtual consultations is not the only measure of success.

Look at whether patients receive care sooner, whether administrative work decreases and whether follow-ups are completed more reliably. Track patient satisfaction, no-shows, repeat use and the number of virtual consultations that appropriately move to physical care.

A good hybrid model should improve the whole practice, not simply create another consultation channel.

How Udok helps practices go hybrid

Udok gives South African GPs and specialists the infrastructure to offer virtual and in-person care under their own practice brand.

Doctors retain their relationships with their patients while Udok supports the technology underneath. Consultations, patient records, clinical documents, payments and follow-ups remain connected in one workflow.

A patient can begin online and continue at the doctor’s physical practice when an examination or further care is needed. The clinical history moves with them.

The purpose is simple: compress the administration, augment the medicine and give doctors more ways to care for their patients.

Build the practice you want to run

A hybrid practice does not replace traditional general practice. It extends it. It gives patients more convenient access to a doctor they trust and helps doctors use their time more effectively. The best hybrid practice is not the one with the most technology. It is the one in which the technology becomes almost invisible.

Ready to offer virtual and in-person care through one connected practice? Register your practice with Udok and let us help you build your hybrid workflow.

Register

This press release provides general information and does not replace professional legal, regulatory or clinical advice. Healthcare practitioners remain responsible for complying with applicable requirements and exercising independent clinical judgment.