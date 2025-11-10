How to build true cyber resilience for your business – beyond the backup

Data is often left exposed. (Image: Digicape)

What’s the most critical asset in your business? While physical equipment and property are valuable, the true engine of a modern organisation is its data. Every client interaction, every piece of intellectual property and every financial transaction exists as data – the currency that drives your growth and innovation. Yet for many businesses, this invaluable asset is left dangerously exposed.

The good news is that protecting your business does not require a fortress of complexity. What it does need is a proactive strategy built on two core pillars – robust cyber security and a resilient backup and recovery plan.

The modern threat landscape

When we think of data loss, we often picture a shadowy figure in a hoodie. While cyber-criminals are a significant threat, targeting businesses of all sizes with ransomware, phishing scams and malware, the reality is often more mundane. The most common causes of data loss include:

Human error: The accidental deletion of a critical file or folder.

The accidental deletion of a critical file or folder. Hardware failure: A crashed server or a failed hard drive can bring operations to a standstill.

A crashed server or a failed hard drive can bring operations to a standstill. Physical disasters: Fire, flood or theft can wipe out your entire on-site infrastructure in an instant.

Regardless of the cause, the outcome is the same – costly downtime, reputational damage and a potential loss of client trust. This is why a reliable backup system is a fundamental business necessity.

A critical distinction between backup, redundancy and archive

It's a common misconception that data is automatically safe if it's on a RAID system, like a QNAP or Synology NAS. While these systems offer redundancy, protecting you if a single hard drive fails, they are not a backup and offer no protection against accidental deletion, file corruption, malware, theft or a physical disaster.

In a similar way, many businesses confuse the distinct roles of backups and archives. Understanding the difference is fundamental to protecting your data.

A true backup is a separate, point-in-time copy of your live, operational data, stored independently from the source. Its only purpose is quick restoration in the event of data loss. Simply copying your only version of a file to another location isn't a backup, it's just relocating the master file. A backup ensures you have a version to restore from.

An archive, by contrast, is a long-term storage repository for data that is no longer in active use but must be retained for historical, legal or compliance reasons. Archives are not designed for quick operational recovery and, like any data, can be vulnerable to loss if not managed as part of a wider data protection strategy.

Confusing these concepts can leave your business dangerously exposed. Redundancy is not a backup, and an archive is not a recovery tool. A proper backup is your only guaranteed way to get back up and running quickly after a data loss event.

The 3-2-1 backup principle gives you true resilience

So, what does a robust data protection strategy look like? The industry best practice is to follow the 3-2-1 principle, where you maintain at least three copies of your data, stored in at least two different locations or on separate systems, with one copy stored securely off-site.

This translates into a powerful combination of local and cloud-based backups. A local backup allows for incredibly fast, near-instant recovery from common issues like accidental file deletion or hardware failure. An encrypted, off-site cloud backup is your ultimate failsafe, ensuring that even if your entire physical location is compromised, your data remains secure and recoverable. While cloud restoration can be slower depending on the volume of data and your internet connection, its value in a true disaster is indispensable.

This strategy is just as critical for data held in cloud services. Many organisations assume that using platforms like Microsoft 365 (SharePoint and OneDrive) means their data is automatically backed up. However, these services are also vulnerable to human error and cyber attacks, and typically have limited retention policies. For example, Microsoft’s default 30-day recovery window means that if a file deletion goes unnoticed for longer than a month, that data could be lost forever. A dedicated third-party backup for your cloud environment is essential.

This multi-layered model delivers the best of both worlds – the speed of local recovery for everyday incidents and the complete security of off-site and cloud backups for major disaster scenarios.

Integrated protection for your business

Implementing and managing a secure, automated and regularly tested backup strategy can feel overwhelming. This is where a specialist partner becomes invaluable.

