How to hack a South African bank in half an hour

Glenn Wilkinson, CEO, Agger Labs, will provide insight into the minds and tactics of hackers.

Could you hack into a bank in less than half an hour? Glenn Wilkinson says he could, and he’s willing to show you how.

Wilkinson, CEO and co-founder of Agger Labs, a cyber security company with a focus on eliminating ransomware, will be lifting the veil on how hackers think and operate at the 2026 ITWeb Security Summit in Cape Town.

Performing a live demo of a hack, Wilkinson will provide attendees with an understanding of how hackers go about penetrating corporate systems to encrypt, exfiltrate and exploit data. He’ll also provide insight into how the audience can keep themselves and their organisations safe from hackers.

“I’ll be taking the audience on a journey of how hackers operate, how they would get into a South African bank, steal some money and then add insult to injury by dropping ransomware. I’ll show the audience what’s possible, how it could happen, the techniques and tactics used, and how to defend yourself,” he says.

As an ethical hacker, Wilkinson says he’s penetrated countless companies and organisations – from banks to governments, supermarkets to telcos and many others in-between – which gives him a strong perspective.

He’s complimentary about the cyber security maturity and capabilities of banks in SA. However, he notes that banks in Africa are increasingly becoming targets for hackers.

“We do see an uptick in ransomware gangs targeting Africa and that's either a real weakness or perceived weakness in a fresh market as more mature markets in the West harden their defences.”

Providing insight into the underground cyber world, Wilkinson says the ecosystem is growing increasingly industrialised, with ransomware-as-a-service and affiliate programmes, and even benefits such as sick pay and bonuses on offer to hackers.

He also notes there are strong incentives for cyber crime organisations to be efficient and run effectively. “I find the underground enterprises are often better run than real-world businesses, because if a real-world business makes a mistake, maybe they get a fine, whereas for the underground enterprise or its customers, if they make a mistake they go to jail.”

Wilkinson highlights an increase in collaborative activity between some of the larger hacker gangs, combining their strengths and working together to counter growing international collaboration by law enforcement agencies. The success of the pan-African Operation Serengeti between some of the continent’s law enforcement agencies is one example.

