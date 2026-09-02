A website can become a versatile business asset. (Image: Domains.co.za)

If you're wondering how to make money from a website, you're in luck. There are more options than simply selling products online.

A website can become a versatile business asset, whether you're looking for a side hustle, an additional income stream or a way to turn your skills and interests into a business. And with AI tools, website builders , online payment platforms and reliable web hosting making it easier to get online, the barriers to entry are lower than they once were.

Of course, getting a website online with Domains.co.za is the easy part. The real question is: what will you offer that people are willing to pay for?

Here are 14 ways to make money from a website

1. Sell your services

Have a skill people need? Use your website as a digital shop window. Designers, photographers, developers, copywriters, coaches and consultants can showcase their work, explain their services and make it easy for potential customers to get in touch.

2. Create an e-commerce store

Selling physical products online is one of the most obvious ways to monetise a website. You can sell everything from clothing and beauty products to food, crafts or specialised equipment. An online store can also accept orders around the clock, even when you're unavailable.

3. Offer consulting or bookings

If people are willing to pay for your expertise, let them book your time directly through your website. Consulting, coaching, appointments and strategy sessions can all be offered online, particularly when combined with online booking and payment options.

4. Sell digital products

Ebooks, templates, checklists, guides, spreadsheets and design assets can all be sold online. The appeal is that you can create a product once and potentially sell it many times, without manufacturing, packaging or shipping.

5. Create online courses

Know something well enough to teach it? Turn that knowledge into online courses. You could offer video lessons, written content, worksheets or a combination of formats, allowing people to learn at their own pace.

6. Host paid webinars or training

Not ready to create a full course? A paid webinar, workshop or training session can offer customers focused knowledge without requiring a lengthy commitment. This can work particularly well if you have expertise in a specific niche.

7. Build an e-mail database

A website can help you build an audience that you can communicate with directly. Once you have an engaged e-mail database, relevant brands may pay to feature products, promotions or recommendations in your newsletter.

8. Create a membership website

Membership websites generate income by charging people for access to exclusive content, resources, communities, tools or training. The important part is continuing to provide enough value to give members a reason to stay subscribed.

9. Sell advertising

If you can attract significant traffic, you may be able to sell advertising space on your website. Niche websites can be particularly attractive to advertisers because they offer access to a specific audience.

10. Start a blog

A blog can become a business. Choose a subject you're genuinely interested in, consistently create useful content and build an audience. Once you've attracted enough traffic, you can explore advertising, affiliate links, sponsored content and other revenue opportunities.

11. Try affiliate marketing

Affiliate marketing involves recommending another company's products or services and earning a commission when someone buys via your referral link. The key is authenticity. Recommend products that are genuinely useful to your audience.

12. Publish sponsored posts and partner with brands

Once you've built an audience, brands may be willing to pay to reach it through sponsored articles, reviews, product features or other branded content. Choose partnerships that make sense for your audience and fit naturally with your website.

13. Start a podcast

A website can provide a home base for your podcast, giving listeners somewhere to find episodes, show notes and additional resources. As your audience grows, you can explore sponsorships, advertising, affiliate marketing, memberships or your own products and services.

14. Try dropshipping

Want to sell products without holding stock? With dropshipping, a supplier manages inventory and fulfils orders while you manage the online store, attract customers and oversee the customer experience. It can be a way to enter e-commerce without managing your own warehouse.

How to get started

You don't need a million-dollar idea to get started. But you do need a professional website, a domain name and reliable website hosting as your foundation. From there, work on finding a clear niche or area of expertise and something that provides genuine value.

For your website to be successful, you'll need a strategy and a whole lot of traffic. Invest time and energy to promote your website via social media, e-mail marketing, content marketing or paid advertising. Give your idea time, and continually test and improve it.

Get started with Domains.co.za.