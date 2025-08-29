How to run an integrated cyber GRC, assurance programme on autopilot

Don’t wait for a compliance failure to force your hand.

Organisations today are under siege, not just from cyber criminals but from a growing storm of regulatory pressure, digital transformation demands and AI-driven risk. While many have invested heavily in governance, risk and compliance (GRC) tools, the missing link is clear: AI governance.

"Too many leaders assume their GRC programme has them covered, but without integrating AI risk, continuous assurance and automation, you're leaving gaps, and gaps get exploited,” says Craig Rosewarne, Managing Director at Wolfpack Information Risk.

Wolfpack’s upcoming webinar explores how to close these gaps, streamline compliance and build organisational trust by design. This webinar provides CISOs, CIOs and heads of compliance with hands-on strategies to:

Embed AI governance alongside traditional GRC practices.

Automate audits and evidence collection to reduce manual effort.

Align with modern frameworks like ISO 27001, SOC 2 and ISO 42001.

Build stakeholder trust through transparency and assurance.

It is no longer enough to just “do GRC”. What enterprises need is automated, intelligent and integrated governance that spans both traditional controls and emerging technologies like AI.

That’s why Wolfpack Information Risk has teamed up with Drata and A-LIGN, the leading compliance automation platform and audit partner, to host a powerful webinar, built on the future of risk. This session is part of a three-part thought leadership series guiding African enterprises and global leaders alike through the complexity of 2025 and beyond.

Don’t wait for a breach or a compliance failure to force your hand. Join the leaders who are automating assurance, governing AI and building trust from the inside out.

“This webinar is not only for security professionals, it’s for any organisation that aims to survive and thrive in a future shaped by AI and regulatory complexity,” Rosewarne adds.

Most security and compliance teams are drowning in:

The hidden risk: Outdated GRC systems

Time-consuming audits

Fragmented frameworks across ISO 27001, SOC 2 and now ISO 42001

Siloed teams managing cyber security and AI governance separately

Stakeholder pressure for real-time risk visibility and assurance

The cost? Delayed decision-making, mounting compliance fatigue and eroding trust at the board level.

The solution: Intelligent GRC and AI governance in one platform

The upcoming webinar will showcase a live demo of the Wolfpack + Drata and A-LIGN integration, where attendees will learn how to:

Automate audit and compliance workflows end-to-end.

Manage AI risk using ISO 42001 and global governance frameworks.

Provide transparent, real-time dashboards to stakeholders and auditors.

Strengthen resilience while reducing manual effort.

“Too many organisations are stuck in reactive mode – running audits manually, managing AI risk separately and relying on outdated systems to satisfy modern regulators,” says Rosewarne.

Our message is simple: you can’t build trust or resilience without automation and visibility. See how Drata could be the turning point your compliance team needs.