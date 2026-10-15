How to start a small business in SA in 2026

From idea to registered business in 2026. (Image: Domains.co.za)

Most South Africans know someone who has turned an idea, skill or passion into a successful small business. With small and medium enterprises making up more than 98% of local businesses, employing between 50% and 60% of the workforce and contributing close to 40% of GDP, it is clear that small businesses play an important role in the economy.

But while coming up with a business idea can be the exciting part, knowing what to do next can be less clear. From testing whether your idea has potential to making your business official and getting it online, there are a few important steps to take before you start selling.

Here are six practical steps to help you start a small business in South Africa.

Step 1: Validate the idea

Before spending money on stock, premises or branding, establish whether there is a genuine market for what you want to sell.

Research your sector in a South African context using local industry reports, Stats SA data and relevant industry associations. Search Google Trends for interest in your idea locally and look at social media conversations to understand what potential customers are asking for.

Competitor research is equally important. Existing competitors can be a positive sign because they demonstrate that a market exists. Look at what their customers like, where they fall short and whether you can offer something different.

Step 2: Choose a structure and register with CIPC

Once you have validated the idea, decide how you want to structure the business.

Sole proprietors and partnerships don't need to register with CIPC and can start trading almost immediately, but the owners carry personal liability for business debts. A private company (Pty) Ltd is a separate legal entity that protects personal assets, and it's the structure required should you wish to raise investment.

Registering one through CIPC's BizPortal costs from R175*, including name reservation, and takes a matter of days once documents are in order. It is also important to note that companies are required to file annual CIPC returns.

Step 3: Register with SARS

CIPC registration doesn't cover tax. Every business needs to be registered for income tax, and a Pty Ltd registered through BizPortal gets this automatically. Since 1 April 2026, VAT registration is compulsory only once annual taxable turnover passes R2.3 million, up from R1 million. Voluntary registration is available from R120 000. Employers must register for PAYE within 21 days of hiring, along with UIF and, depending on payroll size, the Skills Development Levy. Provisional tax may also apply, so it is worth getting your bookkeeping and tax administration in order from the start.

Step 4: Build the brand online

For many small businesses, the next step is establishing a professional home online.

A .co.za domain name gives a business a distinctly South African identity, while reliable web hosting provides the foundation for a website. A domain-based business e-mail address can also make a small business appear more established when dealing with customers and suppliers.

If your website collects personal information, such as through contact forms or newsletter sign-ups, make sure you understand your responsibilities under POPIA.

Top tip: Get your business online from just R158.00* per month. Sign up for a Domains.co.za Web Hosting package from R109.00* per month, and add its Site Builder for just R49.00* per month at checkout. Choose from pre-designed, mobile-responsive templates and build your website yourself – no coding needed. You’ll also get a free domain name* and SSL Certificate included.

* Ts & Cs apply. Free domain registration applies to .co.za, .org.za, .net.za, .web.za and select promotional domains, and is only applicable at the time of purchase.

Step 5: Explore funding

Not every small business needs outside funding. Bootstrapping through savings or early revenue is often suitable for businesses with low start-up costs.

For those that do need capital, options include SEDFA, the IDC, the NEF, angel investors, venture capital and crowdfunding. Different funders suit different stages and types of businesses.

Whatever route you choose, having a validated idea, sound business plan and up-to-date CIPC and SARS registrations will put you in a stronger position.

Step 6: Market the business

Finally, you need to make it easy for potential customers to find and contact you.

Social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and LinkedIn can help you reach relevant audiences, while WhatsApp Business provides a practical way to handle enquiries and orders.

For businesses serving a local market, a free Google Business Profile can help customers find you through Google Search and Maps. E-mail marketing and genuine customer reviews can also help build relationships and trust over time.

Starting a small business is a process rather than a single event. Validate the idea, get the basics right and take the next practical step. You can refine the business as you learn what your customers actually want.

Need the domain name? Search yours now at Domains.co.za.

* Pricing correct at time of publication. Ts & Cs apply.