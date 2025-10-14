How to use a .TECH domain name innovatively

Take your brand, product, or idea further by registering a .TECH domain name.

A .TECH domain name extension isn’t just for technology start-ups or programmers. It’s a versatile, forward-thinking extension that helps any brand embrace innovation online. Whether you’re a cutting-edge business, a creator, or simply curious about new digital possibilities, this domain name can help elevate your brand.

Here are some innovative ways to use a .TECH domain name:

1. Use it to redirect to your main website

If your existing brand has already built recognition under a .co.za or .com, you can still benefit from registering a matching .TECH domain. Redirecting it to your main website strengthens your brand, protects it from competitors, and reinforces your credibility within the technology industry.

For example, if your main site is “innovate.co.za”, you could register “innovate.tech” and redirect it. It’s a simple, affordable way to enhance your brand’s digital footprint while preventing others from claiming it.

2. Use it to promote your innovative products

Have a product that showcases your business’s tech-savvy side? Create a separate .TECH website to highlight it. Even if not all your offerings are tech-related, dedicating a .TECH domain to your most innovative products helps position them as industry-leading solutions. It also supports your SEO strategy by giving you a niche, keyword-rich platform that drives targeted traffic and engagement.

3. Use it to create a technology blog

Whether you’re a journalist, product reviewer, or hobbyist, a .TECH blog gives your insights instant authority. From exploring AI advancements and smart devices to coding tutorials and cyber security tips, your content will feel more credible under a domain that aligns perfectly with your niche.

4. Use it to market a technology event

Planning a tech conference, coding bootcamp, or digital innovation summit? A .TECH domain is the perfect home for your event website. Short, memorable URLs like “innovate2025.tech” can make it easy to promote, share, and remember. They also help keep your main website uncluttered while allowing you to tailor event-specific information and marketing materials.

5. Use it to showcase your technology projects

Students, freelancers, and developers can use a .TECH domain to build an impressive online portfolio that highlights their technical work. It’s the perfect space to share code samples, prototypes, or case studies in a professional and polished way.

Usually, a new .TECH domain costs over R700.00 but until 31 December 2025, Domains.co.za is selling new registrations for just R80.00*.

Register now.

*Terms and conditions apply. New registrations only. Normal renewal rates apply.