HP Indigo 6K, ABG Digicon 3 Lite: Profitable partnership for digital label, packaging production

HP Indigo 6K and ABG Digicon 3 Lite.

The global digital label printing market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6% to exceed $9.5 billion in 2031, up from $5.7 billion in 2022, according to Transparency research.

Much of this growth is propelled by FMCG manufacturing, where packaging labels play a crucial role in “preserving distinctive brand identities and drawing customers to a particular brand”.

Key to this trend is digital finishing, converting and embellishment, which helps to enhance that valuable brand identity.

For those in the digital label printing and finishing markets then, and those looking to join them, the issue is which digital press and finishing system to adopt, as well as the compatibility of the various products in question.

In essence, the digital press and the digital finishing equipment should form a seamless partnership, with an eye on quality, efficiency, productivity and profitability. It also makes sense to study the successful installation track record of the original manufacturing equipment brands concerned.

HP Indigo 6K Narrow-Web Press and ABG Digicon 3 Lite

Kemtek is proud to be sole distributor in southern Africa of a range of presses by HP Indigo, the pioneer of digital printing, and also provides finishing systems by ABG, a longstanding HP Indigo collaborative partner.

HP Indigo 6K: 'Any job. Any day'

Launched in 2020, the HP Indigo 6K Digital Press has become the global benchmark solution for high-volume labels and packaging production. It provides premium quality and colour, enabling the printing of any label more productively and more profitably. Its narrow-web printing capabilities make it a versatile and efficient choice for the packaging industry.

Watch this short informative video:

HP Indigo 6K Narrow-Web Press: Still ripping up the label printing rulebook

Indigo 6K: Profitability for multiple markets and industries

The versatility and flexibility of the HP Indigo 6K make it ideal for a variety of markets. Label printing companies in general will find the press optimised for high-volume, high-quality label production, while for packaging manufacturers, it’s suitable for producing flexible packaging with premium quality. It’s also perfect for producing colourful and durable packaging and labels for food and beverages, as well as for high-quality, eye-catching cosmetic packaging and labels. And the 6K’s ability to print detailed and compliant labels for medications is effective for pharmaceutical companies.

Indigo 6K: Countless valuable features and benefits

The HP Indigo 6K has numerous key features and design aspects to drive profitability, based on HP’s unparalleled experience.

As a narrow-web solution, it’s aimed at high-volume label and packaging production – ideal for businesses with extensive printing needs, with top-notch print quality and colour accuracy for professional results every time. Efficient design enables more productive and profitable printing processes, reducing costs and increasing output, while agility and flexibility means print shops can adapt almost instantly – cutting-edge quality and exceptional value through greater workflow efficiencies.

Indigo 6K prints at speeds of up to 30m/min in four-colour mode, up to 40m/min in enhanced productivity mode and up to 60m/min in one- or two-colour mode. Users get a wide colour palette to choose from: premium white for sleeves, spot colours, silver, fluorescent pink, green, yellow and orange, transparent, digital matte, invisible yellow and red, plus two white ink cans on press.

Indigo 6K: Yet more advanced features

Beyond the aforementioned, the 6K also boasts an Inline Priming Unit, intelligent colour automation (inline spectrophotometer), HP Indigo One Shot Color technology, HP Indigo GEM connectivity, PrintOSX Production Pro (the world’s first cloud integrated digital front end) and many, many more.

AGB Digicon Lite 3 Finishing System: 1 500 in use worldwide

The AGB Digicon Lite 3 is a compact digital finishing machine that excels in flexible and efficient label finishing solutions. ABG’s flagship model with over 1 500 in use worldwide, its modular design allows for various finishing options, catering for a wide range of production needs with precision and versatility. The Digicon Lite 3 is the ideal match for the HP Indigo 6K press.

Watch this short informative video:

ABG Digicon Lite 3 Finishing System in action

Digicon Lite 3 markets: Many satisfied customers

The Digicon Lite 3 is ideal for small to mid-sized label printers looking for compact and versatile finishing solutions, and is also suitable for custom packaging firms needing the most precise finishing attributes.

It’s also perfect for the specialised and short-run label finishing needs of boutique print shops, wine and beverage producers who want to create premium, high-quality finished labels, and the health and beauty industry, for stylish, crisply finished cosmetics and personal care product labels.

Digicon Lite 3: Time and cost-saving features and benefits

The Lite 3’s modular design provides various finishing options, allowing for tailored solutions to specific production needs. Its compact design is suitable for smaller production environments without compromising on capability. Accurate and versatile label finishing enhances quality and efficiency of production.

The cold foiling and super varnish delivers a great foil finish, with standard flexo plate and premium high-gloss finish respectively.

With its label gap sensor, the Autoslit feature saves time by automatically setting knives, while Iscore automatically sets back scoring knives, saving yet more time.

Capable of running at 64 metres per minute in semi-rotary, the Digicon Lite 3 can operate in-line (right to left only) or standalone.

For more details on these two formidable and profitable digital label and packaging solutions from Kemtek, contact Wendy McLoughlin at wendyl@kemtek.co.za or call her on (+27) 82 417 7188.