HP Smart Tank 580 All-in-One Printer brings cost-saving ink bottles – now available from DCC Technologies

HP’s Smart Tank 580 All-in-One Printer. (Image: DCC Technologies)

When it comes to printing, a no-mess, no-fuss approach is always better. HP’s Smart Tank 580 All-in-One Printer provides a straightforward home or small office printing experience and is now available from official HP distributor in South Africa, DCC Technologies.

The HP Smart Tank 580 All-in-One is compact but powerful, offering colour printing, copying and scanning in a small form factor that can easily find space on a desk or table.

Why is it called a Smart Tank? HP’s Smart Tank range has been engineered for high-volume printing, making use not of ink cartridges but rather ink bottles. For example, the three 135-ml GT51XL black ink bottles that come with the Smart Tank 580 allow for up to 18 000 pages of printing, while the cyan, magenta and yellow original inks yield 6 000 pages each.

Out of the box the Smart Tank 580 is easy to set up, thanks to assistance provided via smartphone, while smart buttons on the device light up to guide users through the printing process. The Smart Tank 580 is, of course, a wireless printer and comes equipped with HP’s self-healing WiFi, which automatically ensures the best connection to ensure printing gets done even in challenging circumstances.

In the past, most printing would have been done via computer, but smartphones are now fully integrated into the working day. It is for this reason HP ensures documents can also be printed from a mobile device thanks to the HP Smart app – wherever the user is located.

HP has also considered the security risks that come with an internet connected product. HP Wolf Essential Security is installed on the HP Smart Tank 580 to prevent hackers from breaching the home network, at the same time keeping scans and prints secure for only those for whom it is meant.

Linda Schoenfeldt, HP Division at DCC Technologies, believes the cost-saving benefits of the HP Smart Tank 580 All-in-One Printer is a distinct drawcard. “HP’s Smart Tank ink bottles allow for more pages of printing than regular cartridges, making it easier on the budget. It adds to the appeal of this no-nonsense all-in-one, which makes the HP Smart Tank 580 a clear winner for any home or small office,” Schoenfeldt concludes.