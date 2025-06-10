HPE Aruba Networking, Troye partner to drive AI-powered SASE

Helen Kruger, CEO of Troye. (Image: Troye)

Technology solutions provider Troye, in partnership with HPE Aruba Networking, has announced the general availability of its AI-powered, single-vendor secure access service edge solution.

In a joint statement, the companies said the SASE framework – a cyber security and networking model first defined by Gartner in August 2019 – integrates wide-area networking (WAN) with security services such as secure web gateway, cloud access security broker, zero trust network access and data encryption management within a unified, cloud-native architecture.

Over the past two years, Troye has deployed HPE Aruba’s hardware, cloud-managed software and AI-powered analytics as its standard SASE solution across multiple industries.

According to Helen Kruger, CEO of Troye, the solution allows businesses to protect data and maintain uninterrupted access to critical applications regardless of employee location.

“Partnering with HPE Aruba enables us to deliver networking and security solutions that are both resilient and scalable,” Kruger said. “Our goal is to help organisations embrace digital transformation without compromising on security or performance.”

The companies claim the unified platform simplifies network and security operations by reducing operational complexity and enabling consistent enforcement of security policies across all users and devices. This, they assert, enhances the overall security posture of the organisation.

The solution includes built-in SD-WAN functionality with dynamic path selection to optimise bandwidth and improve application performance. It also adopts a zero trust security model, requiring verification of all users and devices before access is granted, to provide a more adaptive and resilient defence against evolving cyber threats.

“This is a smarter, simpler way to protect what matters most – your people, your data and your edge – without compromising performance,” added Kruger. “Together, we’re shaping the future of secure networking, one connection at a time.”