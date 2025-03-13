HPE Innovation Day to unpack AI for Africa

President Ntuli, managing director of HPE South Africa.

Beyond the hype, AI offers practical solutions for Africa's unique challenges, according to experts at Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), who are set to host an Innovation Day event and executive lunch to showcase the AI opportunities to transform Africa.

At this exclusive event at The Forum in Hyde Park, IT and AI stakeholders will explore AI’s use cases, how to determine the true ROI of AI, and examine how to ensure that AI solutions are relevant to the specific needs and contexts of diverse communities.

President Ntuli, Managing Director, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, South Africa says: “AI is everywhere, disrupting every industry and opening unlimited possibilities. AI can turn questions into discovery, insights into action and imagination into reality. To ensure that AI contributes positively to the long-term prosperity and well-being of South Africa, we must think holistically, collaborate closely, share openly and move rapidly”

The HPE Innovation Day will cover several key themes, including how to accelerate AI adoption across your business, security-first, AI-powered networking, AI-infused observability in a hybrid world, strategising the return to on-premises infrastructure, and customer spotlights.

Delegates will gain actionable insights to drive AI transformation in their organisations, deep dive into AI ROI, use cases and potential risks, get insights from HPE thought leaders, customers and industry experts, and enjoy an opportunity to network with their peers.

To learn more and register for the HPE Innovation Day, go to: https://www.itweb.co.za/event/hpe-innovation-day-2025/.