HPE SA MD President Ntuli steps down

President Ntuli, managing director of Hewlett Packard Enterprise South Africa. (Photograph by Lesley Moyo)

Hewlett-Packard Enterprise South Africa (HPE SA) has confirmed the resignation of MD President Ntuli, who steps down after 14 years with the company.

While tight-lipped about the development, HPE SA issued a brief statement: “After 14 years with HPE, President Ntuli has decided to take a career break, as he considers the next chapter of his career. Further updates will be shared in due course."

Effective 1 November, Ahmad Alkhallafi, MD for Emirates and Africa, will assume interim responsibility for the South Africa business.

Ntuli spent six years at HPE before joining Dimension Data , leading the HPE (then HP) Servers Business Unit, and in various sales manager roles.

In November 2023, he was appointed to the board and named MD for South Africa, assuming full responsibility for the end-to-end management of HPE’s SA business, people and operations.

Ntuli has been outspoken about the need for South African organisations to upgrade and modernise network infrastructure, or risk undermining their AI ambitions.

He said globally, organisations are increasingly adopting GenAI tools, with uptake estimated at around 30%. In Africa, however, adoption remains lower, with roughly 27% of organisations deploying some form of AI.

Ntuli appeared on ITWeb TV in August 2025 and said Africa can write its own narrative regarding investment in AI and secure its share of a projected $15.7 trillion in the AI global economic value chain.

He has also warned the market that the adoption of agentic AI carries hidden costs that could become difficult for business leaders to measure and control.

According to Ntuli, business leaders must assess whether they are prepared for the financial and operational impact of scaling AI.

“When people think about the cost of AI, they often focus on the cost of a prompt or a model subscription," he said. "The reality with AI agents is far more complex."