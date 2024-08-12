HPE’s GreenLake eases cloud pangs for public sector

President Ntuli, MD of HPE South Africa.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) South Africa has positioned its HPE GreenLake cloud offering as a reliable, agile solution to help the public sector address challenges experienced with cloud migration.

There’s no disputing that public sector organisations must digitally transform and must adhere to government cloud-first mandates. However, how they do this is down to a choice of strategy, model, and policy.

This is because data needs to be protected, and issues like data sovereignty addressed. Organisations need to work with a clear coordination and policy, unpredictable costs, and achieve stable infrastructure for modernised service delivery.

Cloud can offer many benefits, but what organisations (especially public organisations), cannot afford is to be ‘in no man's land’ in terms of what cloud operating model to follow.

HPE South Africa asserts that the new, more strategic approach to gain control over the IT estate and optimise the cloud environment is to adopt a consciously hybrid model.

This was discussed at the ITWeb Executive Forum hosted last week in Johannesburg in partnership with HPE South Africa.

HPE managing director President Ntuli said the need to accelerate workload capacity and operations to the edge is driving activity within the public sector cloud adoption.

“However, this requires compute power, connectivity and security at the edge. Companies want to ensure their data flows safely; they want to move quickly and apply intelligence at the edge.”

Ntuli said the public sector is an exciting space, with the hybrid model fuelled by the explosive growth of data and related opportunities.

He said this is particularly poignant given that according to IDC research, 150 billion edge devices will be connected worldwide by 2025.

Moreover, Gartner predicts that over 50% of enterprise managed data will be created and processed outside of the data centre or cloud.

As Ntuli said, having the data is critical, but knowing what to do with it even more so.

According to HPE's research, on average 2.6 out of 5 organisations can create value from data. Others lack the ability to harness this resource.

There is an opportunity for service providers to entrench visibility into their offerings, enabling organisations to know precisely where data sits.

This is one of the main benefits of HPE GreenLake cloud. It offers the edge, hybrid cloud and AI as-a-service, assisting businesses to innovate faster and bring the cloud experience to your edges, data centres and colocations, while simplifying operations and financial management across hybrid multi-cloud environments, all through a simple self-service experience.

HPE and AI

HPE SA executives acknowledged the public sector’s ‘race to deploy AI’, but said it is important to have a framework in place that takes into consideration the main reasons for AI, and how it should be used.

The company advises the market to understand how an intelligent edge will be used, and how hybrid by design will look like in their organisations, and how to scale AI and ML initiatives.

Going forward, HPE SA emphasised the value of partnerships it has in place, and the benefits it can transfer to its market because of acquisitions including Aruba Networks, Axis Security, Cray, and Nimble Storage, among others.

Warren Hero, architecture design segment product lead at the South African Revenue Services (SARS), stressed the need for data and insight for the public sector. This is instrumental if organisations are to reduce overspending and avoid wasting resources.

In the move to a consciously hybrid cloud model, customer experience, data safety, analysis and a sound strategy are paramount.

HPE South Africa advocates the qualities of its HPE GreenLake technology to simplify the migration.